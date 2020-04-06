Dubai Opera Launches #FromHometoStage Competition

Dubai Opera is launching a new competition, #FromHometoStage!

If you can sing, play an instrument or perform stand-up comedy, now is your chance to participate in this exciting opportunity. Simply record a maximum 90 seconds video of your talent, upload it on social media using the hashtag #FromHomeToStage and tag @dubaiopera.

The first prize winner will be selected as an opening act for one of Dubai Opera's major performers in the upcoming season. The second prize winner will have their own one-hour event that will be held at the Dubai Opera Studio.

Closing date for the contest is Saturday 18 April 2020, don't miss out!

Learn more at https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/from-home-to-stage/.





