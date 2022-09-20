Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Steinmetz Hall

Bringing a message of camaraderie, hope, and peace this holiday season, Opera Orlando remounts its acclaimed 2019 production of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914.

Set at the Western Front during World War I, this poignant and moving work retells the historic events of Christmas Eve in 1914 through actual soldiers' letters and official military correspondence, interwoven with old war songs and carols. Artistic director Grant Preisser once again directs this band of brothers, with Andrew Minear, artistic and executive director of Orlando Sings, making his Company debut as music director.

The troupe of singers welcomes back previous cast members, along with new faces coming together in harmony to tell this powerful story: the story of a German soldier stepping into No Man's Land to sing "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)," which began an extraordinary and unprecedented night of music, acceptance, and peace.

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach

sung a capella in English

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | Steinmetz Hall

FRIDAY | December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY | December 24 at 2 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with this intimate and beautiful melding of music and theater as the cast performs a capella in the acoustically ideal Steinmetz Hall. The work is sung in English with no supertitles, and a talk-back with the creative team and cast will be held immediately following each performance.

If you can't attend the performances on December 23 or 24, catch All Is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 on the road:

FRIDAY | December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Polk Theatre | Lakeland, FL

https://bit.ly/OOCalmPolk

SUNDAY | December 11 at 3 p.m.

Ritz Theater at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center | Sanford, FL

https://bit.ly/OOCalmRitz

All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 is part of the Opera Orlando on the Mainstage season subscription that begins in October with Mozart's The Magic Flute and ends in April with Donizetti's comic The Daughter of the Regiment. Tickets are on sale now. Subscribe today to save $25 on all three MainStage productions.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season online at www.OperaOrlando.org, and follow and like the Opera's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts to share in all the Company has planned for its 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season. See YOU at the Opera!