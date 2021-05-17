City Opera Vancouver Announces One-Year Postponement Of CHINATOWN

"Regretfully, City Opera Vancouver must postpone its world premiere of CHINATOWN to September 2022," City Opera president Ethel Whitty announced today.

Chinatown is a new chamber opera by librettist Madeleine Thien and composer Alice Ping Yee Ho, with Hoisan translations by Paul Yee, scenic design by Camellia Koo, and lighting design by John Webber. It has been in development and workshop since 2017.

"The cause is COVID. In order to mount this show, install sets and props and costumes, rehearse in ensemble for a month, sell tickets, build the lobby museum displays, prepare the orchestra, manage the Finding Chinatown July and August workshops in Maple Ridge, Richmond, and Vancouver, and organize the Opening Night community dinner and Memorial March, we need a clear 120 days.

"Our audience - especially elders - must be and feel entirely safe in a large theatre. City Opera respects the Public Health Orders in effect. They are likely to require masking, hand-sanitizing, and social distancing until the end of this year.

"The solution is postponement. A year ago, we expected this measure might be required. We double-booked the Vancouver Playhouse, and all of our artists. We are grateful to Vancouver Civic Theatres for consenting to this unusual solution, and to all of our donors for supporting it."

Chinatown will now run 13-17 September 2022 at the 668-seat Vancouver Playhouse.

Chinatown is generously supported by The Vancouver Foundation, Canada Council, BC Arts Council, City of Vancouver, Vancity Credit Union, Wuchien Michael Than Foundation, Doretta Lee Memorial Fund, The Illahie Fund, Heller Memorial Fund, Quan Family Fund, R&J Stern Family Foundation, McLean Foundation, Leon Judah Blackmore Foundation, Edith Lando Charitable Foundation, Hamber Foundation, Griffin Foundation, Museum of Vancouver, and our many individual donors.