Cincinnati Opera to Present OPERA GOES TO CHURCH in November

Back by popular demand, Cincinnati Opera's free community concert series, Opera Goes to Church, will present its next event Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church. The concert will feature Cincinnati Opera artists performing alongside the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church Choir, and WLWT News 5 anchor Courtis Fuller will emcee.

Opera Goes to Church concerts feature internationally acclaimed artists from Cincinnati Opera, dynamic congregational choirs, and young musicians performing a variety of musical genres including gospel, jazz, and classical.

Admission is free, though tickets are required; limit is four tickets per household. Tickets are available beginning Monday, October 10, at 12 p.m. by visiting cincinnatiopera.org or calling 513-241-2742.



About Cincinnati Opera

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences.

Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

