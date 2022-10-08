Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Opera to Present OPERA GOES TO CHURCH in November

The concert will feature Cincinnati Opera artists performing alongside the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church Choir, and WLWT News 5 anchor Courtis Fuller will emcee.

Oct. 08, 2022  

Back by popular demand, Cincinnati Opera's free community concert series, Opera Goes to Church, will present its next event Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church. The concert will feature Cincinnati Opera artists performing alongside the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church Choir, and WLWT News 5 anchor Courtis Fuller will emcee.

Opera Goes to Church concerts feature internationally acclaimed artists from Cincinnati Opera, dynamic congregational choirs, and young musicians performing a variety of musical genres including gospel, jazz, and classical.

Admission is free, though tickets are required; limit is four tickets per household. Tickets are available beginning Monday, October 10, at 12 p.m. by visiting cincinnatiopera.org or calling 513-241-2742.


About Cincinnati Opera

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences.

Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

Season Presenting Sponsor is Huntington. Cincinnati Opera is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. Cincinnati Opera also receives season support from The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, along with general season and project support from many other generous individuals, corporations, and foundations. Support for Opera Goes to Church is provided by the Josephine Schell Russell Charitable Trust through the PNC Charitable Trusts Grant Review Committee. Cincinnati Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

