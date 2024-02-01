Central City Opera To Be Inducted Into The Colorado Music Hall Of Fame

Central City Opera to be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRD Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRD
Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera Photo 2 Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera
Review: MANON, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: MANON, Royal Opera House
Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met Photo 4 Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met

Central City Opera To Be Inducted Into The Colorado Music Hall Of Fame

Central City Opera (CCO), along with opera singers/professionals Cynthia Lawrence and Keith Miller, as well as the late conductor/artistic director John Moriarty, will be inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame (“The Hall”) in its first “destination” induction to be held in Central City, Colorado, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The event is being hosted in partnership with the City of Central and Central City Opera and will be held in conjunction with the opening night of The Pirates of Penzance.
 
“We are deeply honored to be receiving this recognition,” says Scott Finlay, Central City Opera's President and CEO. “Central City Opera's 92 years of rich musical heritage is a testament to the dedication of our supporters, volunteers, artists, and staff who have made this milestone possible. This distinction is a tribute to their commitment.”
 
Central City Opera is the fifth-oldest opera company in the U.S. originating in 1932 in the small mountain town of Central City, a scenic 35-mile drive west of Denver. Operating out of the Central City Opera House, a National Historic Landmark predating the opera company by 54 years, CCO's annual summer festival showcases an impressive talent pool of artists, paired with quality music education and training. Created in 1978 by John Moriarty, CCO's Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artists Training Program is a national model for the professional development of young singers. With only 30 artists selected from 1,000 applicants each year, the competitive program has trained many of our country's most notable opera professionals, including fellow inductees Cynthia Lawrence and Keith Miller.
 
Cynthia Lawrence currently serves as the Endowed Chair for Voice and Opera at the University of Kentucky School of Music. An alumna of University of Colorado Boulder, the soprano went on to become a principal artist with dozens of opera companies across the globe, as well as here in her Colorado, including Central City Opera, Colorado Opera Festival and Fort Collins Opera. Boasting over 70 performances with Maestro Luciano Pavarotti, Cynthia Lawrence has taken on some of opera's most iconic parts. As a dedicated music educator, Lawrence conducts Master Classes and serves as a judge for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.
 
Keith Miller is from one of Colorado's smallest towns, Ovid, with a population of less than 300. A star football player at the University of Colorado Boulder, Miller went on to play professional football before shifting careers to opera. Once an Apprentice Artist at Central City Opera, Miller has had an impressive musical career across the U.S., from here in Colorado serving as the Crested Butte Music Festival Opera Director for six years to the iconic Metropolitan Opera in New York City, performing as a principal artist for 18 years.
 
Conductor, artistic director, educator, vocal coach, singer and pianist John Moriarty was a leader in Central City Opera for more than forty years. Holding a bachelor's degree and honorary doctor of music from the New England Conservatory of Music, Moriarty has two named opera scholarships at the Conservancy: the John Moriarty Presidential Scholarship, and the John Moriarty Encouragement Award. In his adopted town of Central City, Moriarty Lane is named after him, as is the John Moriarty Award of the Central City Opera. He was also the recipient of the National Opera Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Moriarty passed away at the age of 91 in 2022.
 
“Colorado Music Hall of Fame is honored to be presenting an opera-themed induction class for the first time, recognizing the important contributions that opera has made in music while expanding to a new musical genre for our inductees. Opera in the High Country, focused around the impressive and historic Central City Opera and those whose careers were influenced by it, also expands The Hall of Fame's reach into the Colorado mountains and out of the metro area. This June 29, 2024, event in Central City will be the first of many destination inductions that The Hall plans to host statewide. With all it has to offer, we really hope that folks from across the state, and out-of-state tourists, come out and celebrate opera with us in Central City for a summer weekend this year,” comments Karen Radman, executive director of Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
 
Hotel room blocks are being offered to attendees at the Grand Z Casino Hotel and at Monarch Resort & Casino for the nights of June 28-29, 2024. Induction sponsors receive some added perks to encourage their weekend stay, such as special invites to the opening night cast party following The Pirates of Penzance, as well as exclusive historic walking tours of Central City on Sunday, June 30.
 
Comments Central City Mayor Jeremy Fey: "It is a great honor for Central City to host Colorado Music Hall of Fame. We are especially proud as Central City Opera, a pillar of Colorado's cultural landscape for 92 years, leads the 2024 class of inductees. June 29 will be a landmark day, celebrating both the Opera's venerable history and Central City's ongoing revitalization."
 
The Opera in the High Country induction will be held in the historic Teller House and the Central City Opera House located on Eureka Street in Central City. The special event will include a pre-ceremony reception and plated dinner with opera performances by Central City Opera apprentices. After dinner, guests will move over to the Opera House for the induction ceremony, followed by the opening night performance of Central City Opera's 2024 Summer Festival.
 
Available through the Central City Opera box office, VIP tickets are $250 and include the reception, dinner and premium seating for the ceremony and The Pirates of Penzance. Sponsorships starting at $1,000 are available through Colorado Music Hall of Fame and come with many exclusive benefits. 
 
For more information, visit www.cmhof.org.




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Video: Learn How The Royal Opera Created A Green Production of RUSALKA Photo
Video: Learn How The Royal Opera Created A 'Green' Production of RUSALKA

Learn how The Royal Opera created a climate-conscious production of Rusalka in this all-new video. The Royal Opera worked towards Green Book standards in The Royal Opera's recent production of Rusalka - a modern interpretation of Dvořák's magical story. 

2
Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met Photo
Video: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met

Watch as During intermission of the Live in HD transmission of Bizet’s Carmen, host Matthew Polenzani speaks with mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina about her experience singing the title role. 

3
VIDEO: Watch The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble in Rehearsal For Carnegie Hall Photo
VIDEO: Watch The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble in Rehearsal For Carnegie Hall

Watch as The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble rehearses the first movement from Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 1, Op. 24a, ahead of their concert at Carnegie Hall.

4
Video: Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera Photo
Video: Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera

Take a look behind the scenes of 'La Bohème' and meet the talented cast, crew, artists, and technicians bringing The Atlanta Opera's production of Puccini's classic to life. Watch the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

English Touring Opera Will Perform New Productions of MANON LESCAUT and THE RAKE'S PROGRESS This SpringEnglish Touring Opera Will Perform New Productions of MANON LESCAUT and THE RAKE'S PROGRESS This Spring
New York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARANew York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARA
VALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This MonthVALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This Month
Vancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALEVancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALE

Videos

Learn How The Royal Opera Created A 'Green' Production of RUSALKA Video
Learn How The Royal Opera Created A 'Green' Production of RUSALKA
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met Video
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina on Singing CARMEN at The Met
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Blanchard's CHAMPION
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  