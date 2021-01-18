Celebrate The Magical Music Of The Movies At Dubai Opera This February

Love the movies but love the soundtracks even more? The UAE-based NSO Symphony Orchestra, conducted by NSO Music Director Andrew Berryman, brings an array of spectacular film scores to life in a rousing concert this February at Dubai Opera as the orchestra celebrates its tenth anniversary.

This unique event at Dubai Opera will indeed enchant film buffs and music lovers alike through a magnificent celebration of memorable big-screen soundtracks. Viewers can look forward to reveling in the best and most iconic Hollywood music of the past and present while enjoying the spectacular ambience of Dubai Opera.

With a matinee and evening performance, at 2pm and 8pm respectively, on February 20th, Dubai Opera will be filled with the sounds of your favourite movies, including Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Pink Panther, Apollo 13, The King's Speech, and many more.

Additionally, guests can look forward to a performance from special guest artist, Emirati pianist and composer Hamad Altaee. The renowned local musician will delight audiences through a performance of one of his pieces entitled Journey of Victory while also accompanied by NSO.

Mrs. Janet Hassouneh, Founder and Executive Director of NSO Symphony Orchestra, said: "NSO is celebrating its 10th anniversary of bringing wonderful classical and contemporary music works to audiences across the UAE, and what better way to showcase our musicians' skills than performing at Dubai Opera."

Enjoy the music of classic cinema on February 20th at Dubai Opera, the city's only purpose-built multi-format performing arts theatre, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit dubaiopera.com.