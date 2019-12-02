Casting Announced For American Ballet Theatre's SWAN LAKE At The Detroit Opera House

Michigan Opera Theatre (MOT) and the University Musical Society (UMS) have announced the cast for American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) production of "Swan Lake," presented at the Detroit Opera House April 16-19. Starring in the role of Odette/Odile will be ABT Principal dancers Devon Teuchser, Isabella Boylston, Christine Shevchenko, Hee Seo and Gillian Murphy. Cory Stearns, Joo Won Ahn, Thomas Forster, Aran Bell and James Whiteside will alternate the male lead of Prince Siegfried.

MOT Artistic Advisor for Dance Jon Teeuwissen said "Swan Lake" is a quintessential classical ballet and one of the most artistically demanding for dancers.

"In addition to being technically challenging, the ballet is emotionally challenging for the prima ballerina who must portray both good and evil in the dual roles of Odette and Odile," he said. "Our presentation of ABT's 'Swan Lake' will give local audiences the opportunity to experience this great classic, danced by some of the world's greatest classical dancers."

UMS President Matthew VanBesien said he is excited to continue the partnership between MOT and UMS to present this beautiful production.

"We're so delighted to be partnering with Michigan Opera Theatre for the third time to bring ABT to Southeast Michigan dance audiences," he said. "'Swan Lake' is truly a 'can't-miss' experience, with both principal dancers and the stunning corps de ballet representing the incredible artistry of American Ballet Theatre."

"Swan Lake" tells the tragic love story of Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried and their attempt to break the spell that turns her into a swan each morning. It is the first ballet score written by Tchaikovsky, considered one of the foremost symphonic composers.

MOT and UMS last presented ABT in 2018's production of "Romeo and Juliet" and 2016's production of "The Sleeping Beauty."

Principal casting slated for each of the performances includes:

Thu., April 16 at 7:30 PM

Devon Teuscher, Odette/Odile (bio)

Cory Stearns, Prince Siegfried (bio)

Fri., April 17 at 7:30 PM

Isabella Boylston, Odette/Odile (bio)

Joo Won Ahn, Prince Siegfried (bio)

Sat., April 18 at 2 PM

Christine Shevchenko, Odette/Odile (bio)

Thomas Forster, Prince Siegfried (bio)

Sat., April 18 7:30 PM

Hee Seo, Odette/Odile (bio)

Aran Bell, Prince Siegfried (bio)

Sun., April 19 at 2:30 PM

Gillian Murphy, Odette/Odile (bio)

James Whiteside, Prince Siegfried (bio)

For more information visit: https://michiganopera.org/season-schedule/abt-swan-lake/ or https://ums.org/performance/american-ballet-theatre-2020/.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You