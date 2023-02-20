Cast Change Revealed For DIE TOTE STADT at Opera Colorado

Opera Colorado's production of Korngold's Die tote Stadt (The Dead City) is opening February 25 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Soprano Sara Gartland, cast in the roles of Marie and Marietta, is unable to sing due to a neurological condition likely caused by a past COVID-19 infection. Providing vocals for the four performances will be soprano Kara Shay Thomson, while Ms. Gartland acts the role on stage.

Shortly after Ms. Gartland arrived in Denver, she began experiencing intense vocal fatigue and visited an ear, nose, and throat doctor for evaluation. What she suspected might be a case of acid reflux was in fact paresis, or near-paralysis, of her superior laryngeal nerve, which causes the nerve to stop functioning and part of the larynx to collapse. Dr. David Opperman with the Colorado Voice Clinic was surprised she was still able to speak and sing because of what he saw in her imaging-which can be attributed to her outstanding vocal technique.

This paresis is typically caused by injury, obstruction, or viral infection. Ms. Gartland and her doctors ruled out the first two causes and believe this is a long-term complication from a COVID-19 infection she had in August. Ms. Gartland is currently receiving weekly voice therapy from Kate Emerich, B.A., M.S., CCC-SLP, who has seen this condition more frequently as COVID-19 infections continue and long-term impacts of the virus reveal themselves. She is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks with steroid medication and therapy.

"I am devastated to not be able to sing the roles of Marie and Marietta in Die tote Stadt with Opera Colorado due to a paresis of my superior laryngeal nerve. I am receiving the most amazing medical care and guidance from Dr. David A. Opperman and Kate Emerich," says Gartland. "I want to thank Greg Carpenter and the entire Opera Colorado team for their support and love and for bringing in the stunning soprano Kara Shay Thomson to sing the role while I walk and act the part on the stage. This production is filled with colleagues whom I love and treasure with all my heart. I am so thankful to be a part of the production and help bring this story to life."

This new production of the rarely performed opera Die tote Stadt, directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and designed by Robert Perdziola, presented many challenges to forging a path forward without canceling or postponing the production. The dual role of Marie and Marietta is one of the most demanding in the repertoire, and there are very few singers who know it, which makes securing an understudy or cover difficult. The diagnosis came weeks into the rehearsal process, with staging for the complicated work nearly complete-a point at which it would be impossible to introduce a new singer into the role.

Enter Kara Shay Thomson, one of the very small handful of sopranos in the world that knows the roles, let alone lives in North America and would not be delayed by visa processes. Not only was Ms. Thomson available but was on a plane to Denver within eight hours of receiving the phone call from Opera Colorado. Ms. Thomson has spent the last week receiving coaching from Music Director Ari Pelto and will sing the parts of Marie and Marietta for the production's four performances.

"This unexpected turn of events will not stop Opera Colorado from bringing Korngold's masterpiece to Denver. We are grateful that Sara Gartland is still able to lend her talents to Die tote Stadt, and it is nothing short of a miracle that Kara Shay Thomson was immediately available to sing these extremely difficult roles. We hope audiences will come support all the artists and crew of Die tote Stadt as they embark on this challenging and exciting new production," says Greg Carpenter, the Ellie Caulkins General & Artistic Director.

