Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Change Revealed For DIE TOTE STADT at Opera Colorado

Cast Change Revealed For DIE TOTE STADT at Opera Colorado

This new production of the rarely performed opera Die tote Stadt is directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and designed by Robert Perdziola.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Opera Colorado's production of Korngold's Die tote Stadt (The Dead City) is opening February 25 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Soprano Sara Gartland, cast in the roles of Marie and Marietta, is unable to sing due to a neurological condition likely caused by a past COVID-19 infection. Providing vocals for the four performances will be soprano Kara Shay Thomson, while Ms. Gartland acts the role on stage.

Shortly after Ms. Gartland arrived in Denver, she began experiencing intense vocal fatigue and visited an ear, nose, and throat doctor for evaluation. What she suspected might be a case of acid reflux was in fact paresis, or near-paralysis, of her superior laryngeal nerve, which causes the nerve to stop functioning and part of the larynx to collapse. Dr. David Opperman with the Colorado Voice Clinic was surprised she was still able to speak and sing because of what he saw in her imaging-which can be attributed to her outstanding vocal technique.

This paresis is typically caused by injury, obstruction, or viral infection. Ms. Gartland and her doctors ruled out the first two causes and believe this is a long-term complication from a COVID-19 infection she had in August. Ms. Gartland is currently receiving weekly voice therapy from Kate Emerich, B.A., M.S., CCC-SLP, who has seen this condition more frequently as COVID-19 infections continue and long-term impacts of the virus reveal themselves. She is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks with steroid medication and therapy.

"I am devastated to not be able to sing the roles of Marie and Marietta in Die tote Stadt with Opera Colorado due to a paresis of my superior laryngeal nerve. I am receiving the most amazing medical care and guidance from Dr. David A. Opperman and Kate Emerich," says Gartland. "I want to thank Greg Carpenter and the entire Opera Colorado team for their support and love and for bringing in the stunning soprano Kara Shay Thomson to sing the role while I walk and act the part on the stage. This production is filled with colleagues whom I love and treasure with all my heart. I am so thankful to be a part of the production and help bring this story to life."

This new production of the rarely performed opera Die tote Stadt, directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and designed by Robert Perdziola, presented many challenges to forging a path forward without canceling or postponing the production. The dual role of Marie and Marietta is one of the most demanding in the repertoire, and there are very few singers who know it, which makes securing an understudy or cover difficult. The diagnosis came weeks into the rehearsal process, with staging for the complicated work nearly complete-a point at which it would be impossible to introduce a new singer into the role.

Enter Kara Shay Thomson, one of the very small handful of sopranos in the world that knows the roles, let alone lives in North America and would not be delayed by visa processes. Not only was Ms. Thomson available but was on a plane to Denver within eight hours of receiving the phone call from Opera Colorado. Ms. Thomson has spent the last week receiving coaching from Music Director Ari Pelto and will sing the parts of Marie and Marietta for the production's four performances.

"This unexpected turn of events will not stop Opera Colorado from bringing Korngold's masterpiece to Denver. We are grateful that Sara Gartland is still able to lend her talents to Die tote Stadt, and it is nothing short of a miracle that Kara Shay Thomson was immediately available to sing these extremely difficult roles. We hope audiences will come support all the artists and crew of Die tote Stadt as they embark on this challenging and exciting new production," says Greg Carpenter, the Ellie Caulkins General & Artistic Director.

Tickets for Die tote Stadt, ranging from $39-$210, are available at operacolorado.org.




The 2023 George London Award Winners Are Announced; Five Young Opera Singers Win $12,000 P Photo
The 2023 George London Award Winners Are Announced; Five Young Opera Singers Win $12,000 Prize
The winners of the 51st George and Nora London Foundation Competition for young American and Canadian opera singers, one of the opera world's oldest and most prestigious competitions, were announced at the conclusion of the competition's final round this evening, which took place at Gilder Lehrman Hall at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. The event took place before an in-person audience for the first time since 2020, and was also livestreamed.
Riverside Opera Company to Present BLACK VOICES, a Musical Celebration of Black History Mo Photo
Riverside Opera Company to Present BLACK VOICES, a Musical Celebration of Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month and their 27th anniversary the Riverside Opera Company, the performance of ROC Black Voices, features Black musicians and vocalists who have performed around the globe.  ROC Black Voices is Friday, February 24th at 7pm at the Brighton Heights Reformed Church in St. George, Staten Island.
Review: THE SAN DIEGO OPERAS PUCCINI DUO at San Diego Civic Center Theater Photo
Review: THE SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at San Diego Civic Center Theater
The big question for the evening was how mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe would do as the first woman in professional opera to sing the baritone title role in Gianni Schicchi. But the question wouldn’t be answered until the second one-act opera in San Diego Opera’s “Puccini Duo.” Blythe was first a contralto as the stern, unfeeling Principessa in Suor Angelica. This crushingly poignant half of the Duo is set in a 17th-century Italian convent where Sister Angelica has been living for seven years after her family banished her for the sin of giving birth to a boy out of wedlock. The one-hour opera builds slowly from a choir of offstage convent sisters singing adoringly of the Virgin Mary. From its first appearance the Opera company’s choir led by Chorus Master Bruce Stasyna sang with a solemn warmth consistent with the convent setting. When the sisters reach the stage, a monitor becomes the center of attention as she sings of a succession of minor sins and their punishments. Two sisters lose a day of holy celebration for arriving late to services, another is sent to her room for hiding two red roses in a sleeve of her habit.
Opera Singers Newest Experimental Project Explores Filipina Roots, March 13 Photo
Opera Singer's Newest Experimental Project Explores Filipina Roots, March 13
NO HAY BANDA has announced its upcoming concert featuring the Canadian debut of Los Angeles-based artist White Boy Scream, alongside opening act Montreal's Wapiti duo in collaboration with Vancouver-based composer-performer Mauricio Pauly, on Monday, March 13 at La Sala Rossa.

More Hot Stories For You


Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & MoreTeatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More
February 3, 2023

Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater.
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCEHungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
February 2, 2023

On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a Bartók double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by László Velekei, whereas Bluebeard’s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
share