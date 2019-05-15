Capitol City Opera Company To Host ON THE LIGHT SIDE: SUMMER OF LOVE

Capitol City Opera (CCOC), a professional opera company dedicated to supporting and promoting local Atlanta talent and producing opera accessible to everyone, will be holding the 27th Annual On the Light Side, a musical "indoor picnic fundraiser," on Friday, July 26 at 8:00p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Highpoint Episcopal Community Church in Sandy Springs. Doors open early for the indoor picnic and silent auction, with the performance to follow. Individual tickets are $40. Tables of eight (8) are $300. Tickets are available online at ccityopera.org.

This year's On the Light Side will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock and feature music from Hair, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, and iconic songs from the flower-child era from bands like The Byrds, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and more. Singers will be accompanied by a rock trio of piano, bass, and drums.

This "indoor picnic" fundraiser is one of the Company's most popular events, and includes a silent auction and a great evening of food, friends and fun - in the casual, air-conditioned indoors. Patrons are invited to "Bring-Your-Own-Picnic" (BYOP), and will have a chance to win prizes for the best-decorated tables and costumes in the Woodstock theme.

There will also be a silent auction with hundreds of items from housewares and event tickets to a Tuscan vacation. A complete list of these items is available online at ccityopera.org.

ATTACHED IMAGE: Jonathan Spuhler, Lauren Dellinger, Elexa Bancroft, and Brian Radock will perform in Capitol City Opera's On the Light Side: Summer of Love on July 26 & 27, 2019. Credit: Andre Peele.





