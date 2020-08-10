Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cairo Opera House Will Present an Adaptation of HAMLET

Al-Seirah Al-Hoalmeiya will be performed 11 and 12 August at the Cairo Opera House's Open-Air Theatre

Aug. 10, 2020  
The Al-Talei'a Theatre troupe will present Al-Seirah Al-Hoalmeiya on 11 and 12 August at the Cairo Opera House's Open-Air Theatre, Ahram Online reports.

"The adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet explores the concept of revenge in an Upper Egyptian setting," said the head of the troupe, Shady Sorour.

The production is directed by Mohamed El-Saghier, and stars Mohamed Ibrahim, Raafat Said, Mahmoud El-Masry, Hassan Abdallah, Rami Abdel-Maqsoud, Belal Ali, Mostafa El-Said, Maha Hamdi and Mahmoud Soliman.

The show is written by Al-Hassan Mohamed, and the music for the show is produced by Mahmoud Wahid.

Read more on Ahram Online.

For more information, visit https://www.cairoopera.org/?lan=En.



