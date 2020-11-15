CIRQUE DE GLACE Comes to Dubai Opera This December

Cirque de Glace will glide into Dubai Opera from 24 - 26 December.

This December, Dubai Opera presents the highly anticipated Cirque De Glace- an Ice Show beyond imagination. This unique creation will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances set in a fantastical universe combining full-spectrum visual effects and awesome artwork and projection that seamlessly integrates live music. Cirque De Glace is a must-see during the holiday season.

Cirque de Glace will bring to life the story of the creation of our planet, man's evolution and a journey to the limits of technology as a stunning ice spectacular. Combining dazzling ice dance from internationally renowned Russian Ice Starts with the world of cirque, made famous by Cirque Du Soleil, the spectacular performance promises a thrilling, breathtaking experience filled with music, incredible costumes and jaw-dropping acrobatics to provide an evening of pure entertainment that's certainly out of this world

The magical visuals and high-energy performances of Cirque de Glace will be supplemented with colossal projections, music and an energy-sparkling drummer who promises to wow every member of the audience.

Ticket prices start at AED 295 with a welcome house beverage.

For further information, please visit dubaiopera.com

