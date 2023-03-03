Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CABARET OF HOPE: WARSAW 1941, Cincinnati Opera's Tribute To The Artists Of The Warsaw Ghetto, To Premiere April 16

The broadcast premiere coincides with Greater Cincinnati's community-wide commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mar. 03, 2023  
CABARET OF HOPE: WARSAW 1941, Cincinnati Opera's Tribute To The Artists Of The Warsaw Ghetto, To Premiere April 16

Cincinnati Opera and CET, Cincinnati's PBS member station, have announced plans to present Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941, an hour-long televised program developed by Cincinnati Opera in celebration of the creativity that flourished within the Warsaw Ghetto. Featuring songs and poetry from the era, Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 will premiere on CET 48.1 and will be live-streamed on the PBS app on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET, in recognition of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). Additional airings will follow on CET Arts 48.3 through June 2023.

In 1941 in Warsaw, Poland, more than 400,000 Jews were held captive in a cordoned-off area known as the Warsaw Ghetto. Nevertheless, nightlife continued to thrive, with cafés and restaurants offering entertainment and a temporary respite for residents. Perhaps the most famous was the Café Sztuka, where renowned poets, singers, and musicians appeared regularly, performing classical music and new songs by George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Kurt Weill, among others. Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 is a recreation of this cabaret experience, serving as both a remembrance and a celebration of the creativity that flourished amid extraordinary oppression.

Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 was captured live during a public performance at Cincinnati Music Hall's Wilks Studio in April 2022. Cincinnati Opera developed the program in partnership with Rabbi Abie Ingber and director Joshua Cook, with performances by vocalist Sarah Folsom, soprano Victoria Okafor, baritones Simon Barrad and Thomas Dreeze, pianists Polina Bespalko and Matthew Umphreys, and accordionist Christina Haan.

The Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 broadcast premiere coincides with Greater Cincinnati's community-wide commemoration of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), which takes place April 16, 2-3 p.m., at the Mayerson Jewish Community Center (8485 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236) and also via Zoom live stream. Presented by the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, the Mayerson Jewish Community Center, and Jewish Family Service, the Yom HaShoah commemoration provides an opportunity to remember and mourn the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and honor the survivors. Event reservations and more information are available at holocaustandhumanity.org.

Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 was originally presented in partnership with the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center to commemorate the Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial. Support for Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 was provided by: the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati; Jewish Federation of Cincinnati; Mona and Richard Kerstine, M.D., in loving memory of Mona's grandparents, who were killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust; and Eric and Jennifer Dauer.

For complete program details for Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941

Broadcast Schedule (all times are ET):

CET 48.1*
Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 2 p.m.**
*Also available as a live stream via the PBS app

CET Arts 48.3
Monday, April 17, 2023 | 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 8 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 10 a.m., 3 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Additional airings will take place on CET Arts 48.3 in May and June 2023; please visit cetconnect.org for complete schedule information.

Description:
CET presents Cincinnati Opera's Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941, which recreates the cabaret experience that thrived within the Warsaw Ghetto. Featuring music and poetry from the era, Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 serves as both a remembrance and a celebration of the creativity that flourished amid extraordinary oppression. For complete program details, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

**The Cabaret of Hope: Warsaw 1941 broadcast premiere coincides with the community-wide Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) commemoration, which takes place April 16, 2-3 p.m., at the Mayerson Jewish Community Center (8485 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236) and via Zoom live stream. More information can be found at holocaustandhumanity.org.

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences. Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

Season Presenting Sponsor for Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival is Chavez Properties. Cincinnati Opera is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. Cincinnati Opera also receives general season support from the Ohio Arts Council, The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, along with general season and project support from many other generous individuals, corporations, and foundations. Cincinnati Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

To learn more, visit cincinnatiopera.org.



Video: Watch Ah! Del Tebro Al Giogo Indegno From NORMA at The Met Photo
Video: Watch 'Ah! Del Tebro Al Giogo Indegno' From NORMA at The Met
Watch Christian Van Horn and the Met Chorus sing Oroveso’s Act II aria in the final dress rehearsal for Norma!
Heartbeat Opera Announces Radically Staged Adaptations Of Two Classics: TOSCA And LADY M, Photo
Heartbeat Opera Announces Radically Staged Adaptations Of Two Classics: TOSCA And LADY M, April 11-23
Heartbeat Opera returns to Baruch Performing Arts Center with its beloved Spring Festival for the first time since its acclaimed DER FREISCHÜTZ in 2019. Heartbeat has become synonymous with visceral hit productions such as a FIDELIO that recruited real prison choirs as the chorus, and a CARMEN that cut the famous “Habanera” from the opening but inserted it as the harrowing finale—and its Spring Festival promises more bracing surprises. 
The Royal Danish Opera Presents AIDA Beginning This Week Photo
The Royal Danish Opera Presents AIDA Beginning This Week
The Royal Danish Opera has in recent seasons presented several new productions of Verdi’s operas. Now, the turn has come to his famous operatic work, Aida.
SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera Presents Puccinis IL TRITTICO Photo
SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera Presents Puccini's IL TRITTICO
SAS Performing Arts Concert Opera presents the only New York City performance of the Puccini work Il Trittico. Il Trittico is comprised of three one act operas; Il Tabarro (The Cloak), Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica), and Gianni Schicchi.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
share