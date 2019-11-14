Bolshoi Ballet's LE CORSAIRE Comes To Cinemas This Sunday Followed By Christmas Celebration THE NUTCRACKER

Continuing to celebrate its 10th anniversary in cinemas, the Bolshoi Ballet 19/20 cinema season is back in cinemas nationwide this Sunday with the breathtaking Le Corsaire.

Inspired by Lord Byron's poem, Le Corsaire is a ballet with action, promising breathtaking spectacles.

Le Corsaire's score by Adolphe Adam is the composer's last creation for a ballet. On this lavish score, the Bolshoi dancers give life to the adventures of Conrad, a rash pirate performed by first soloist Igor Tsvirko with, at his side, prima ballerina Ekaterina Krysanova as Medora, the ravishing young woman he falls in love with. Their romance causes a chain of events that will threaten the fate of the two lovers.

Reviewed by iconic choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and staged by Yuri Burlaka, the Bolshoi's Le Corsaire showcases the most legendary scenes such as Le Jardin animé, the Corsaire Pas de deux or the Pas de trois des Odalisques.

Following Le Corsaire, we have The Nutcracker to celebrate the festive season on 15 December.

On Christmas Eve, the mysterious Drosselmeyer brings a Nutcracker doll as a gift for his goddaughter Marie. At midnight, the doll comes to life and finds himself in a battle against the Mouse King, determined to save Marie from him.

In this timeless story accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beloved score, rising star Soloist Margarita Shrainer perfectly embodies Marie's innocence and enchantment along with the supremely elegant Principal Dancer Semyon Chudin as The Nutcracker, captivating audiences of all ages and bringing them on an otherworldly journey.





