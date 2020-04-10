Best Opera and Classical Music Concerts to Stream Over Easter Weekend

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Check out our list of best classical concerts and opera to stream over Easter Weekend including performances from the Metropolitan Opera and more!

Andrea Bocelli, 'Music For Hope'

In a special Easter Sunday concert live from an empty Duomo in Milan, Bocelli, accompanied by Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of the world's largest pipe organs - will sing a solo performance. 6pm, youtube.com/andreabocelli

Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Opera Streams

Check out offerings from Donizetti, Mozart and Rossini, plus Renée Fleming in a key role, Dvořák's tragic water-nymph Rusalka, and the great bass René Pape as Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov.

metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/

Boris Giltburg's Beethoven Sonatas

The pianist is releasing one Beethoven sonata interpretation every alternate Friday as he journeys through all 32. This will be ongoing throughout the year, beethoven32.com

Bach's 'St John Passion' - special Good Friday chamber version



This special is from Bachfest Leipzig and includes Benedikt Kristjansson, Elina Albach on harpsichord and organ, and percussionist Philipp Lamprecht. Videolink will connect the five singers, led by Thomaskantor Gotthold Schwarz.

Live today at 2pm, facebook.com/bacharchiv, then available for seven days at ardmediathek.de/ard/

Berlin Philharmonic Digital Concert Hall

Jump into this orchestral archive. Its most recent offering is a concert with Simon Rattle conducting the orchestra to an empty hall, available for free. Registration is needed, digitalconcerthall.com.





