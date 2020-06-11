Bergen National Opera Presents Audio Art Project THIS EVENING'S PERFORMANCE HAS NOT BEEN CANCELLED

Bergen National Opera has teamed up with Sound Artist Zoë Irvine to explore a different kind of listening using an 'opera call centre'. THIS EVENING'S PERFORMANCE HAS NOT BEEN CANCELLED will give patrons the unique opportunity to reach the theatre by phone.

How it Works

You are invited to call in, select an opera company from the menu and connect live to an usher, someone who is involved with that opera, they may be a singer, a designer, a dramaturg, a trainee, a composer, an administrator, a make-up artist and so on. They will introduce you to their production and guide you through the recorded material in the call centre. Callers will then be able to make further choices - hear more from that opera or bounce off round Europe to other productions.

There are a variety of languages available. If you are calling the Norwegian number, you will hear the choices in Norwegian and English, if you are calling in Spain you will get Spanish and English, and so on. Wherever you want to connect to choose the number local to you and you will be able to choose to join any of our productions from there. English is available throughout.

Among the featured productions are the Muziektheater Transparant & Opera Ballet Vlaanderen's "Usher;" Bergen National Opera's "La Clemenza di Tito;" The Airport Society & Opera Ballet Vlaanderen's "Symphony of Expectations;" Teatro Real de Madrid's "Achille in Sciro;" the Dutch National Opera's "Rusalka;" the Grand Théâtre de Genève's "Voyage Vers L'Espoir;" Staatsoper Hanover's "The Murder of Halit Yozgat;" Wuppertaler Bühnen's "La Bohème;" and Garsington Opera's "The Marriage of Figaro."

PHONE IN

The piece will be available Friday 12th June, 7:30pm to 9:30pm CET/ 6:30pm to 8:30pm BST.

The numbers to call can be found below:

Norway +47 56 99 99 58

Netherlands +31 (0)20 -7168 434

UK + 44 (0) 207 741 0077

Switzerland + 41 (0) 445 800 526

Belgium +32 (0) 240 19133

Germany +49 202 7169 9414

Spain +34 914 146 601

Sweden +46 (0) 850 662 774

Finland + 358 923 195 616

Denmark +45 787 237 03

Austria +43 720 022 865

Poland +48 221 530 708

France +33 (0) 170 759 181

Ireland +353 (0) 144 7529

Italy + 39 (0) 236 049 224

To learn more, visit thiseveningsperformance.net.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You