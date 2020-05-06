Bayerische Staatsoper Will Perform a New At Home Concert on May 11

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On 11 May at 8.15 pm (CEST), the 6th Monday Concert will be performed live from the stage of the Bayerische Staatsoper on STAATSOPER.TV. David Schultheiss and Myron Romanul interpret Johannes Brahms' Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major op. 100, followed by ensemble member Okka von der Damerau singing lieder by Johannes Brahms, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss, among others, accompanied by Sophie Raynaud on the piano.

Through the Bayerische Staatsoper's appeal for donations, almost 150.000 Euros have been raised for independent artists.

Also new on STAATSOPER.TV: From 16 May, 12 pm, Christoph Willibald Gluck's Orphée et Eurydice will be available two weeks as video-on-demand in memoriam of Sir Peter Jonas.

BAYERISCHES STAATSORCHESTER

Johannes Brahms

Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major op. 100

Allegro amabile

Andante tranquillo - Vivace

Allegretto grazioso, quasi andante



David Schultheiß, Violin

Myron Romanul, Piano

OKKA VON DER DAMERAU AND SOPHIE RAYNAUD

Johannes Brahms

Meine Liebe ist grün - op. 63, Nr. 5

Wie Melodien - op. 105, Nr. 1

Von ewiger Liebe - op. 43, Nr. 1

Verzagen - op. 72, Nr. 4



Arnold Schönberg

Lied der Waldtaube from Gurre-Lieder



Alban Berg

Schließe mir die Augen beide - 1907 Richard Strauss

Geduld - op. 10, Nr. 5



Gustav Mahler

Erinnerung

Scheiden und Meiden from Des Knaben Wunderhorn



Richard Strauss

Nichts - op. 10, Nr. 2

Cäcilie - op. 27, Nr. 2



Okka von der Damerau, Mezzosoprano

Sophie Raynaud, Piano





From 13 May, 12 pm (CEST), the concert will be available as video-on-demand for two weeks.

Further information on current videos-on-demand and #BSOathome is available via www.staatsoper. de/en/bsoathome.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You