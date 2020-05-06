Bayerische Staatsoper Will Perform a New At Home Concert on May 11
On 11 May at 8.15 pm (CEST), the 6th Monday Concert will be performed live from the stage of the Bayerische Staatsoper on STAATSOPER.TV. David Schultheiss and Myron Romanul interpret Johannes Brahms' Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major op. 100, followed by ensemble member Okka von der Damerau singing lieder by Johannes Brahms, Gustav Mahler and Richard Strauss, among others, accompanied by Sophie Raynaud on the piano.
Through the Bayerische Staatsoper's appeal for donations, almost 150.000 Euros have been raised for independent artists.
Also new on STAATSOPER.TV: From 16 May, 12 pm, Christoph Willibald Gluck's Orphée et Eurydice will be available two weeks as video-on-demand in memoriam of Sir Peter Jonas.
BAYERISCHES STAATSORCHESTER
Johannes Brahms
Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major op. 100
Allegro amabile
Andante tranquillo - Vivace
Allegretto grazioso, quasi andante
David Schultheiß, Violin
Myron Romanul, Piano
OKKA VON DER DAMERAU AND SOPHIE RAYNAUD
Johannes Brahms
Meine Liebe ist grün - op. 63, Nr. 5
Wie Melodien - op. 105, Nr. 1
Von ewiger Liebe - op. 43, Nr. 1
Verzagen - op. 72, Nr. 4
Arnold Schönberg
Lied der Waldtaube from Gurre-Lieder
Alban Berg
Schließe mir die Augen beide - 1907 Richard Strauss
Geduld - op. 10, Nr. 5
Gustav Mahler
Erinnerung
Scheiden und Meiden from Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Richard Strauss
Nichts - op. 10, Nr. 2
Cäcilie - op. 27, Nr. 2
Okka von der Damerau, Mezzosoprano
Sophie Raynaud, Piano
From 13 May, 12 pm (CEST), the concert will be available as video-on-demand for two weeks.
Further information on current videos-on-demand and #BSOathome is available via www.staatsoper. de/en/bsoathome.