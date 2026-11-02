Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ballet Zurich Will Perform ROMEO AND JULIET in November and December
Performances are set to run from November 20 through December 27, 2026.
Ballet Zurich will return to the stage of the Opernhaus Zürich in Switzerland with a revival of director and choreographer Cathy Marston's ballet adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. Performances are set to run from November 20 through December 27, 2026.
The production presents a psychological reinterpretation of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, featuring a scenario co-written by Marston and Edward Kemp. Set and costume designs are created by David Fleischer, with lighting design by Martin Gebhardt. The musical score by Prokofiev is performed by the Philharmonia Zurich under the musical direction of conductor Dmitry Matvienko.
The principal dance cast features dynamic rotations across key roles throughout the run, led by principal dancers including Karen Azatyan, Lucas van Rensburg, and Chandler Dalton alternating as Romeo, alongside Ayaha Tsunaki, Nancy Osbaldeston, and Max Richter alternating as Juliet. The ensemble includes dancers from Ballet Zurich, the Junior Ballett, and the Zurich Dance Academy, with supporting roles portrayed by Pablo Octávio as Mercutio, Joel Woellner and Brandon Lawrence as Tybalt, and Charles-Louis Yoshiyama as Lord Capulet.
Tickets for the engagement range from CHF 34 to CHF 245 depending on performance date and seating category selection. Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Opernhaus Zürich box office portal, with secondary casting schedules and archival details available via Operabase.
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