Video: 'Jenůfa's Prayer' at the Met Opera
Asmik Grigorian performs a scene from Janáček's opera before the Metropolitan Opera staging begins performances in November.
A new clip from the Metropolitan Opera features soprano Asmik Grigorian singing Jenůfa's Prayer from Janáček's Jenůfa, performed in Claus Guth's production and filmed at the Royal Opera. The footage offers a preview of the title role ahead of the opera's upcoming run at the Met, where performances are scheduled to begin November 16 and continue through December 4.
Jenůfa centers on a young woman and her stepmother, who makes a drastic decision intended to protect her daughter's reputation. The production draws on Janáček's score, which pairs the orchestra's depiction of the surrounding community with vocal lines closely tied to the rhythms and pitches of the Czech language. The Met's staging is produced in association with the Royal Opera, Covent Garden, where Guth's production and Grigorian's performance as Jenůfa originated.
Tomáš Hanus is set to make his company debut on the podium for the Met's run. Casting changes have already been announced for the production, including tenor Sean Panikkar's role debut as Laca, replacing Allan Clayton, with tenor Ryan Capozzo stepping into the role of Števa.
More on those casting changes can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior report on Sean Panikkar's role debut in JENŮFA at the Metropolitan Opera.
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