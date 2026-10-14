Video: Rehearsal Footage Released for GIANNI SCHICCHI at Park Theatre
Puccini's opera gets a new English-language adaptation set in a fictional coastal town.
Park Theatre has shared rehearsal footage ahead of the London premiere of Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will), a new staging of Puccini's opera produced by OperaUpClose. The clip offers an early look at the production before it opens on April 14, running through May 8.
The production is a new version of Puccini's one-act opera, rewritten by Hannah Kumari and re-orchestrated by Vahan Salorian. The piece draws on modern-day whodunit stories such as The White Lotus and Knives Out, relocating the action to the fictional seaside town of Harmouth, where a wealthy second-home owner's final seasonal party unravels after local fixer Gianni Schicchi gets involved.
The production is directed by PJ Harris and staged in association with Park Theatre, with the original production co-produced with Mayflower Southampton. As part of OperaUpClose's approach to accessibility, the staging integrates captions directly into the set design, using fonts, color and animation as part of the visual storytelling.
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