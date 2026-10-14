Video: Rehearsal Footage Released for GIANNI SCHICCHI at Park Theatre

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Park Theatre has shared rehearsal footage ahead of the London premiere of Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will), a new staging of Puccini's opera produced by OperaUpClose. The clip offers an early look at the production before it opens on April 14, running through May 8.

The production is a new version of Puccini's one-act opera, rewritten by Hannah Kumari and re-orchestrated by Vahan Salorian. The piece draws on modern-day whodunit stories such as The White Lotus and Knives Out, relocating the action to the fictional seaside town of Harmouth, where a wealthy second-home owner's final seasonal party unravels after local fixer Gianni Schicchi gets involved.

The production is directed by PJ Harris and staged in association with Park Theatre, with the original production co-produced with Mayflower Southampton. As part of OperaUpClose's approach to accessibility, the staging integrates captions directly into the set design, using fonts, color and animation as part of the visual storytelling.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 20 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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