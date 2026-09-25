DIE FLEDERMAUS Will Come to Opernhaus Zürich

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Opernhaus Zürich will present Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” through Oct. 25 at the Main Stage in Zurich, Switzerland. The operetta, which is presented in three acts with a libretto by Karl Haffner and Richard Genée, will be performed in German with German and English surtitles. The production is directed by Anna Bernreitner and marks her first work at Opernhaus Zürich.

“Die Fledermaus” follows Gabriel von Eisenstein, who is due to begin a prison sentence but instead attends a party hosted by Prince Orlofsky. Eisenstein’s wife, Rosalinde, remains at home and is visited by Alfred, while the Eisensteins’ maid, Adele, also attends the party. The resulting series of disguises, mistaken identities and revelations continues into the third act. The production features new texts in the third act by Swiss cabaret artist Patti Basler.

Jonathan Bloxham serves as musical director, leading the Orchestra of the Zurich Opera House and the Zurich Opera House Chorus. Bernreitner directs, with Hannah Oellinger responsible for set and video design, Martin Gebhardt designing the lighting and Jana Beckmann handling dramaturgy.

The cast features Bo Skovhus as Gabriel von Eisenstein, Camilla Nylund as Rosalinde, Sydney Mancasola as Adele, Ruben Drole as Frank, Siena Licht Miller as Prince Orlofsky, Johan Krogius as Alfred and Thomas Lehman as Dr. Falke. Martin Zysset plays Dr. Blind, with Flavia Stricker as Ida, Lou Haltinner as Skuld and Melina Pyschny as Verdandi. The production also features dancers Gabriela Hinkova, Sara Pennella, Sara Peña, Valentina Rodenghi, Pietro Cono Genova and Daniele Romano.

The production runs approximately three hours, including an intermission after the first part of approximately 50 minutes. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. The Oct. 17 performance is designated as an Opernhaus Day, while the Oct. 23 performance is the final evening performance before the Oct. 25 closing matinee.

Tickets for the 2026-27 season went on regular sale June 20, 2026, and can be purchased online, by phone or at the Opernhaus Zürich box office. The theater offers reduced-price tickets for students, pupils and apprentices, with prices beginning at CHF 18 depending on performance and seating category. Children ages 6 to 16 can purchase tickets at the same reduced prices when accompanied by an adult.

The Oct. 17 performance will also be part of the Opernhaus Day program. Tickets for that performance are available at 50% off beginning at noon on the day of the performance, online, by phone and at the box office, with a maximum of four tickets per person.

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