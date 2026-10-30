Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Design Vision Behind SILENT NIGHT at The Atlanta Opera
Tomer Zvulun and Conor Hanratty discuss the visual approach to the opera's staging.
The Atlanta Opera has released a look inside their new produciton of SILENT NIGHT ahead of the opera's run at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, with a new video examining the production's design. The video features General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun and director Conor Hanratty discussing the visual and staging choices behind the work.
SILENT NIGHT is an opera composed by Kevin Puts with a libretto by Mark Campbell, and it received the Pulitzer Prize for Music. In the video, Zvulun and Hanratty walk through the look of the production and how the staging supports the opera's scale and storytelling.
The Atlanta Opera will present SILENT NIGHT at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on November 7, 10, 13 and 15, 2026. Zvulun serves as the company's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director, and Hanratty is credited as director on the production.
The Atlanta Opera has recently promoted several other productions through similar video previews, including a look at TWILIGHT OF THE GODS earlier in the season, as the company continues to build out its filmed and streamed content alongside its mainstage programming.
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