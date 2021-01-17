Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Armenian Opera Theatre Set to Resume Performances This Month

The theatre will kick off its 2021 season with Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush.

Jan. 17, 2021  

After a long break, The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet and Alexander Spendiaryan will resume its activities.

The theatre will kick off its 2021 season with Armen Tigranyan's Anoush opera dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the late opera singer Gegham Grigoryan.

Tickets are available at Theatre's box office. The price range is 1000 - 8000 AMD.

