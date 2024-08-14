News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Antonio Fini Announces the 14th Annual FINI DANCE FESTIVAL and ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCE AWARDS

Hosted by Milan's Tabata Caldironi.

By: Aug. 14, 2024
Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards announces the 14th event, August 31, 8 PM, at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.
 
Fini will once again present companies from the U.S. and Italy, appearing in a spirit of exchange and collaboration. The charming Tabata Caldironi of Milan will once again host the gala event.
 
Receiving the 2024 awards are:
  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Ornelia Fado, Italian TV dance show 
  • Extraordinary Dancer Award - Javier Dzul, Dzul Dance Company
  • Rising Star Award - Francesco Messina, apprentice with the Washington Ballet.
 
The evening will include performances by
Guests from Italy:
  • Fini Dance Intensive Summer Students 
  • Davide Accossato, Turin Tap Festival
  • Sofia Berto and Nikita Perotti, Dancing with the Stars Italy
  • Sergio and Lorenzo Migliorati, B-boys from Perugia
  • Sara Paterniani from Neverland Company, beach resort town of Fano (Marche region)
 
Guests from New York City:
Fini Dance Company
Jennifer Muller/The Works
Jillian Pizzi, soloist with Staten Island Ballet
Ballet Eloelle Grandiva, all-male company.
 
Saturday August 31 at 8 PM
Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55 Street
Tickets: $50; $25 for seniors
For performance and reception following $175

Antonio Fini Announces the 14th Annual FINI DANCE FESTIVAL and ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCE AWARDS
