Antonio Fini Announces the 14th Annual FINI DANCE FESTIVAL and ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCE AWARDS

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards announces the 14th event, August 31, 8 PM, at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

Fini will once again present companies from the U.S. and Italy, appearing in a spirit of exchange and collaboration. The charming Tabata Caldironi of Milan will once again host the gala event.

Receiving the 2024 awards are:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Ornelia Fado, Italian TV dance show

Extraordinary Dancer Award - Javier Dzul, Dzul Dance Company

Rising Star Award - Francesco Messina, apprentice with the Washington Ballet.

The evening will include performances by

Guests from Italy:

Fini Dance Intensive Summer Students

Davide Accossato, Turin Tap Festival

Sofia Berto and Nikita Perotti, Dancing with the Stars Italy

Sergio and Lorenzo Migliorati, B-boys from Perugia

Sara Paterniani from Neverland Company, beach resort town of Fano (Marche region)

Guests from New York City:

Fini Dance Company

Jennifer Muller/The Works

Jillian Pizzi, soloist with Staten Island Ballet

Ballet Eloelle Grandiva, all-male company.