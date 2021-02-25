Antoine Hodge, Metropolitan Opera Performer Known For PORGY AND BESS, Dies Due to COVID-19

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Metropolitan Opera performer Antoine Hodge has died due to COVID-19.

Hodge was best known for his performance in the Met's Porgy and Bess. The Met will dedicate the opening night performance of its revival of the opera to Hodge's memory.

Hodge's other past roles include Colline in La bohème, Beo/Amatio di Nicolao in Gianni Schicchi, the Master of Ceremonies in Cendrillon, Mr. Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Mr. Gobineau in The Medium, Yundt in Curs Bryant's The Anarchists, Don Bartolo in Le nozze di Figaro, Don Alfonso in Così fan tutte, Don Magnifico in La Cenerentola, and a host of comprimario roles on professional stages in Colorado and Georgia with Opera Colorado, Opera Fort Collins, and Atlanta Opera.

On the concert stage, Antoine has performed several works, including Mozart's Requiem mass, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Liza Lehmann's In A Persian Garden, Schubert's Mass No. 2 in G Major, Vaughan Williams' Hodie, Five Mystical Songs, and Serenade to Music, Faure's Requiem, Haydn's Nelson Mass, Verdi's Messa da Requiem, and numerous performances of Handel's Messiah.

A message from The Met reads:

The Met family was devastated to learn of the passing of Antoine Hodge, a beloved member of the ensemble in our recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, after an extended struggle with COVID-19. Antoine lit up our stage with his immense talent and helped create the sense of community in Porgy and Bess that made our audiences adore it. Our thoughts are with Antoine's loved ones and all his friends and admirers here at the Met. This fall, we will honor Antoine by dedicating the opening night performance of our revival of Porgy and Bess to his memory.