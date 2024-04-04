Andrea Bocelli To Perform Live At Madison Square Garden This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Gelb Productions announced today that globally-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will return to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 18 and Thursday, December 19 at 8:00PM, as part of his annual winter holiday tour.

Bocelli's holiday shows at The Garden have become a beloved tradition since his first at the venue in 2003. Tickets for the December 18 and 19 shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00AM.

The shows will feature performances from Bocelli's extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the holiday season, with selections from his number one album “A Family Christmas” and its recently released deluxe edition; his uplifting solo album “Believe;” and a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years and has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide. Bocelli has performed at major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen Festival. He has earned a Golden Globe Award, seven Classical BRIT Awards, and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bocelli recently released a new documentary entitled “Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe” and kicked off his 30th year in music at the 96th Academy Awards where he wowed the star-studded Hollywood audience with a surprise performance, taking to the stage with his son, recording artist Matteo Bocelli, for a very special rendition of “Time To Say Goodbye."

Tickets

Tickets for the December 18 and 19 shows at The Garden will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Wednesday, April 17 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.