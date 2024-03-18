American Soprano Kathleen Battle to Return to the Met Opera in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Soprano Kathleen Battle will return to the Met for a special concert program on Sunday, May 12 at 5PM, her first appearance at the Met since her historic concert in 2016 highlighting music of the Underground Railroad. The new program features music by Purcell, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Fauré, Villa-Lobos, and Rodrigo, as well as selected spirituals. Joining Battle is acclaimed harpist Bridget Kibbey and two-time Grammy-nominated guitarist Chico Pinheiro.

Battle made her Met debut as the Shepherd in Wagner’s Tannhäuser in 1977 and went on to perform such signature roles as Rosina in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Adina in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, and Pamina in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte. In 1985, Time Magazine declared she was “the best lyric coloratura soprano in the world.” Battle’s many awards and accolades include a Laurence Olivier Award, five Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award. She was presented the Hall of Fame Award from the NAACP in 1999.

Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, March 22. For further details and ticket information on Kathleen Battle in Recital at the Met, please click here.

Kathleen Battle in Recital at the Met is being produced by AMP Worldwide. The musical arrangements are by Robert Sadin.