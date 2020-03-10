American Opera Project Releases Statement On Covid-19 And Upcoming Performances

The American Opera Project has released a statement and guidelines for the current COVID-19 outbreak:

"AOP's concern for the health of its audiences and artists is paramount. As of now, we will be forging ahead with our March events as planned, but the moment we feel these are at increased risk, we will take action accordingly and keep you informed.

In these stressful times, we hope to provide space for a shared experience, with health-conscious musicians, artists, and venues. The AOP team is taking the following measures to ensure a safe, enriching experience for our audiences and artists:

All AOP employees are engaging in vigilant personal hygiene habits and the health of all involved is being closely monitored. Anyone showing signs of illness will be asked to stay home and see a doctor if necessary.

AOP will abide by all health recommendations of New York State and City health officials, as well as all recommendations from the CDC.

All AOP employees are engaging in safe and fun greetings; elbow bumps, shoe taps, air high-fives, etc...

AOP will endeavor to present the US premiere of Raymond J. Lustig's AOP-developed opera Semmelweis about the doctor who discovered the importance of handwashing.



Patrons who feel ill or unsettled about being in a large group on the day of the performance should contact our venues to discuss returns/exchanges."





