American Chamber Opera Company Presents Two World Premiere Chamber Operas This Fall

Both performances will take place at at University Settlement House, 184 Eldridge Street.

Sep. 26, 2022  

American Chamber Opera Company presents two world premiere chamber operas, Friday & Saturday, September 30 & October 1 at 8 PM at University Settlement House, 184 Eldridge Street.

Through/In, music by Douglas Anderson, libretto by Andrew Joffe Mezzo Nicole Salamon in this monodrama about the differences between the persona we present to the world, and the world we hold inside ourselves.

Simonetta, music by Larry Lipkis, libretto by Robert Block With the sudden death of his young model and muse Simonetta Vespucci, artist Sandro Botticelli is heartbroken and becomes prey to the extreme religious views of the Dominican friar Savonarola. Performed by Rachel Arky, Lianne Gennaco, Seth Gilman, and Steven Tompkins.

Theater covid rule: the wearing of masks is required.

