500 Audience Members Can Now Attend Nationaltheater September Productions

The world premiere of 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS will take place on 1 September.

Just in time for the start of the season and the world premiere of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas on 1 September, a further 300 visitors will be admitted to the National Theater. The State Ministry for Science and Art will start a pilot test at the Bayerische Staatsoper from 1 September: This means that a total of 500 spectators will be allowed in the Nationaltheater for each production in September.

"The increase of the number of spectators to 500 persons is of course an important step for our audience and the whole house, which comes just in time for the premiere of Marina Abramovićs 7 Deaths of Maria Callas", says Intenant Nikolaus Bachler. "But it is also and especially important for the artists involved: theater without an audience makes no sense. I hope for the near future that we will soon be able to go one step further towards normality - while observing all safety and hygiene measures".



The direct sale of additional tickets will start on 1 September 2020, from 10 am online via the schedule as well as by phone and counter. Seats next to each other can only be booked by phone.

The sale of additional tickets for all productions in September is expected to start on 2 September 2020, starting at 10 am online via the schedule as well as by phone and counter.



View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You