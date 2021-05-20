148 Furloughed Met AGMA Artists Receive Emergency Grants From Met Chorus Artists

Additional financial help is on the way for Met AGMA Artists to help them bridge the gap between their current uncertain situation and the reopening of the performing arts industry.

In December, the Met Chorus Artists, Inc., a 501(c)(3) made up of members of the Met Opera Chorus, kicked off their Face the Music fundraising campaign to raise much-needed funds for AGMA Artists still furloughed from the Met. Over 400 individual donations came in from opera lovers all around the world, plus major contributions from those the Met Chorus Artists came to call "Guardian Angels." These donors included: C. Graham Berwind; Yannick Nezet-Seguin and Pierre Tourville; Diane Tachmindji; Linda Roberts; Timothy Doberstein; and William C. Fuller. A total of $200,000 was raised for the dancers, choreographers, soloists, choristers, stage managers, staff performers, and stage directors that lost income as a result of the Met's continued closure due to COVID-19.

On May 17th, the charity will began the process of issuing emergency grants to eligible artists. Each of the 148 Met AGMA artists will receive $1,352.

"Our success with the Face the Music campaign, our second fundraiser dsuring this lengthy furlough from the Met, is directly attributed to the amazing love and support of our fans, friends and family. It demonstrates solidarity in the face of unprecedented difficulty in our industry shown by all Met Artists," said Meredith Woodend, President of Met Chorus Artists, Inc. "Hearing from grant recipients is the best part of the fundraising process!"

Met Chorus Artists have received a heartening response from grant recipients: "This is a lifeline...I am so grateful to all of the donors." "My family and I are so grateful to you for your incredible fundraising efforts and for your generosity to us during this difficult time." "I wanted to tell you how much your work is helping me during this time." "You are a godsend!" "This will help me catch up on bills I'm behind on-many, many thanks!!"