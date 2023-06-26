sophie meiers Announces New EP 'spark__space' & Shares Lead Single 'i was the right one'

Their new EP ‘spark__space’ is due for release on August 24th via Epitaph Records.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

LA-based multimedia artist sophie meiers (they/them) announces their new EP ‘spark__space’ due for release on August 24th via Epitaph Records.

Following their ‘shine__space’ EP last month, sophie invites us to explore the second portal in their universe, transporting listeners from the surreal glossy aesthetics of shine__space into a world of flesh and blood with lead single “i was the right one” produced by Jacob Munk (Miike Snow, HUNNY).

“I wrote this song after a long period of time where I was living a lie,” sophie explains. “I found out the relationship I was in wasn’t what it seemed– and two years of my life were completely ripped out from underneath me. The whole time, I had this sick feeling inside of me that something was wrong, but I kept pushing those feelings away and living in this false reality.

This song is about finally looking at everything for what it is, and realizing that I was the right one. The person I was fighting with the whole time was myself. I didn’t want to believe what I knew was true, and that hurt me more than the relationship did. It wasn’t about me and them, it was about betraying the internal trust I have in myself.”

spark__space represents warmth, organic matter, and the worldly. In reference to their 3-part project being a “house”, sophie says spark__space is “the structure, the building, the living room”. It feels like flushed cheeks, comforting fabrics, and delirious longing. Opposed to the synthetic sound of shine__space, spark__space is quite the opposite.

Sonically, it’s built with saturated guitars, hazy baselines, and cushiony vocals that blanket the organic production with a sense of untouched honesty. “I think that what makes these songs so special is that they are not trying to be anything — they are not over thought or edited — just exactly how I felt in that given moment,” comments meiers.

The songwriting explores the nuances of mundane human experiences: the feeling of lust, attachment, devotion, and change. sophie says, “If the character for shine__space is a posthuman reflection of myself, spark__space is the most stripped back, primal version of who I am. Open, vulnerable, material.” As the project winds to a close, you will find yourself at the end of a long, narrow hall — where a stairwell leads from the comfort of the flame into a darker, shrouded basement.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely their own. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.  

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann



