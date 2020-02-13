of Montreal Releases Video for 'Get God's Attention By Being An Atheist'

of Montreal is sharing a video for the song Get God's Attention By Being An Atheist following the release of their latest album, UR FUN, last month. The album is an electro-pop homage to Kevin's personal life, and in the bright and energetic video we see his nephew fighting whatever monsters get in his way.

"I wanted to use child actors because this song is an anthem to rebellion and f-all'edness. Anybody who's spent any time around five year olds knows that they are the embodiment of punk rock élan. My brother's son plays the role of Baby Lanc, a sort of Pied Piper character that teaches other kids how to conquer their demons, and have a blast while doing it!"- Kevin Barnes

of Montreal is about to embark on an extensive national tour alongside openers Lily's Band, Lily and Horn Horse, and of course Locate S,1. For a full list of dates see below.

The new love we heard about on the last of Montreal record, White is Relic/Irrealis Mood, is settling. If that was the falling-in-love record, then this is the staying-in-love record. That was the easy part; this is the interesting part, the challenging part, the next chapter of Kevin Barnes' autobiographical album streak, UR FUN.

The public diary that started with of Montreal's classic album Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer? has continued into a growing string of increasingly personal works. On UR FUN, Barnes is more candid than ever, presenting. This ramped-up vulnerability has inspired Barnes to strip his stage persona of costumes and drag, just appearing as himself on recent tours for the first time in many years.

After several albums recorded with collaborators and various band members, Barnes opted to record this one completely alone. In his home studio in Athens, Georgia, Barnes isolated himself in creative hibernation, working obsessive 12-plus hour days arranging manic synth and drum machine maps on a computer screen with bouncy, melodic basslines, glam guitars and layered vocal harmonies. Inspired by albums like Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual and Janet Jackson's Control, Barnes set out to make UR FUN into the kind of album where every song could be a single, complete with huge hooky choruses and nostalgic dance grooves. The result is an unstoppably fun album that could also pass for a carefully sequenced greatest-hits collection if taken out of context.

Tour Dates

02/27 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03/01 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

03/02 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

03/04 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

03/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

03/09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

03/10 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre %

03/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge %

03/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater %

03/14 - Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth %

03/26 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone $

03/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $

03/28 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

03/29 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic $

03/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

03/31 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

04/01 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

04/02 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall $

04/03 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's $

04/04 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre $

04/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre $

04/06 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

04/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent $

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

04/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees $

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

04/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf $

# w/ Lily's Band

% w/ Lily and Horn Horse

$ w/ Locate S,1





