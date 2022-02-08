mxmtoon Shares New Single 'mona lisa'

At 21, mxmtoon stands tall as one of the brightest and most engaging voices of her generation. Known for her dreamy pop and introspective lyricism, the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist is now gearing up to release her sophomore album this spring with details to be revealed shortly.

Before then however mxmtoon is back with new music, a new chapter and gorgeous evolution of the sound that launched her career 5 year ago but with a more mature and complex lens, fitting for someone who has grown up in the public eye.

"mona lisa" is a dreamy, ukulele driven ditty which Maia tells us "as someone who usually writes songs about other people, one of my ongoing questions is "will anyone ever write songs about me?" mona lisa is about wanting to be the subject of the art for once instead of being the creator. i think we all daydream at some point in our lives of diving into our favorite stories and finding ourselves in the pages. we all deserve the chance to feel like we're worthy of a spotlight every once in a while, and mona lisa is meant to express that sentiment exactly."

With more new music expected imminently, 2022 will be yet another important year for the singer-songwriter. "I hope to keep pushing myself and make something that feels really different," explains Maia. "I want mxmtoon to be a diverse sonic playground." She adds, "Everything is open-ended for me right now, but I see that as being incredibly liberating and exciting." mxmtoon will also be hitting the road for a full North American tour. All dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

5/2 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

5/4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

5/7 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

5/10 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

5/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

5/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

5/14 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

5/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

5/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

5/24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

5/28 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

5/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

5/31 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham

6/1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6/3 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

6/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

6/7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale