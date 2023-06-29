mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery & Cavetown Share New Single Ahead of 'Bittersweet Daze' Tour

Their upcoming tour kicks off on July 18.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery & Cavetown Share New Single Ahead of 'Bittersweet Daze' Tour

The song of the summer may have just arrived in the form of a special collaboration between three of Gen Z’s most beloved singer-songwriters. mxmtoon has teamed with friends and long time collaborators Cavetown and Ricky Montgomery for the undeniable “Nobody Loves Me” out now on AWAL. 

Cavetown’s Robin Skinner explains how the collaboration came about telling us "Ricky and I started writing this song forever ago and revisited it when we were with Maia in New York. It was originally called 'Paris Song' because it sounded like walking around Paris. As many songs do, it began to evolve and take shape.

Eventually, the song turned into a kind of ballad about having no object permanence around love, as in if you're not currently being shown love, you may forget that you are. Working with Maia and Ricky on this song was such a long time coming, and I love how it turned out. Singing this live together at Bittersweet Daze this summer is going to be so much fun!"

Ricky Montgomery expands by saying “Nobody Loves Me” is “A reflection of each of the writers' personalities distilled into one form: Cavetown's DIY digital wizardry, Maia's saccharine half-talking melancholy, and my own obsessive compulsion and analog worship. I don't think there are many songs in the world that have an omnichord straight out of Adventure Time and a 130 year old piano. But this one does. I love mxmtoon and Cavetown, and couldn't be happier with how our collaboration turned out. I hope our fans are as excited about it as we are.”

mxmtoon continues “It’s not every day you get to come together with a couple friends and try to make a song together. It’s even more rare for you to be able to tour with those friends, and I am beyond lucky that I get to do both with Robbie and Ricky.

“Nobody Loves Me” is for people who forget how loved they are when the people they care about aren’t right in front of them. I would dare to say that, as song-writers, all three of us are experts on this specific topic! It was so much fun to work with both of them, and I know we’re all so excited to hit the road together with this song under our belts as well.” 

TOUR DATES

7/18 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA**

7/20 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

7/21 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater - San Diego, CA

7/23 - Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

7/25 - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT

7/26 - Levitt Pavillion - Denver, CO

7/28 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO

7/29 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

7/30 - Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park - Indianapolis, IN

8/1 - Jacobs Pavillion - Cleveland, OH

8/3 - Summerstage in Central Park - New York, NY

8/4 - Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

8/5 - The Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA

**mxmtoon & Ricky Montgomery

Photo Credit: Lauren Tepfer



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases Stand Anthem Photo
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases 'Stand Anthem'

The Ones Ahead is Glenn-Copeland’s first studio LP in almost 20 years and the first since the extraordinary career renaissance triggered by the rediscovery of his now-classic Keyboard Fantasies album. Today, he returns with another preview of the record with the track, “Stand Anthem.”

2
Herb Alpert Announces New Album Wish Upon A Star Photo
Herb Alpert Announces New Album 'Wish Upon A Star'

Wish Upon A Star is filled to the brim with new takes on classic songs from Jerry Reed, Elvis, The Beatles, Cat Stevens, and The Carpenters among others. Produced by Alpert and recorded at his home in Los Angeles, the album continues to serve up the unmistakable trumpet playing of the Tijuana Brass master, who just turned 88 this year.

3
Video: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Official Music Video for Spellbinding Photo
Video: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Official Music Video for 'Spellbinding'

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM, created by front man and founder Billy Corgan.

4
Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform Shy Boy at Glastonbury Photo
Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury

Pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen returns with the infectious new single “Shy Boy.” A sparkling disco anthem with lashings of funk, the Canadian hitmaker brings her own special magic to Pride month. No doubt, 'Shy Boy' will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on FridayKesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on Friday
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSENInterview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSEN
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season ThreeRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three
Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following HospitalizationMadonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Videos

Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
HAMILTON
THE LION KING