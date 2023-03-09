morgen Releases Sophomore EP 'BRAVADO'

morgen releases her sophomore EP BRAVADO via Sony Music Australia and Avoca Drive. The most bombastic expression of sound we've heard from morgen yet, the irresistibly catchy project is a refreshingly new version of the young musician listeners have come to know and love.

Lead track "Second" features fellow indie-pop rising force merci, mercy. The EP comes filled to the brim with whimsy; backed by bold instrumentation and topped off with her strong penchant for snappy lyricism.

An ever-evolving sound acts as a true reflection of morgen's journey through this life thus far. The artist is no one-trick-pony; refusing to let her discography become stagnant, morgen seamlessly infuses various pop, rock, and electronic influences into this brightly textured opus.

This fresh and carefree soundscape comes juxtaposed by morgen's frenzied brain; a kaleidoscopic dreamland of anxious thoughts, cautious daydreams, and faulty decisions from seemingly unbreakable habits. Although morgen is excruciatingly self-aware, her reflective nature does not stop her from having fun as she launches into track after track of dynamic indie-pop.

On her EP release, morgen said, "'BRAVADO' to me is about putting up a confident front while internally freaking out...settling into the unknown. While I was making this EP, I was going through the utter chaos of self-discovery of becoming an adult."

In celebration of her release, morgen will host release show in partnership with MakeOutMusic on March 10 in Los Angeles. All show information can be found here.

Last year, morgen began rolling out the singles from her EP with a newfound sense of self-assurance. The releases were met with praise from Triple J, Billboard, Consequence, Lyrical Lemonade, Los Angeles Magazine, and Early Rising to name a few, along with support from Spotify's Indie Pop, Fresh Finds and New Pop Picks editorial playlists.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo by Aidan Schechter