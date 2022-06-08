j-hope Of BTS To Headline Lollapalooza

j-hope, member of 21st century pop icons BTS, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31st. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

Lollapalooza is also thrilled to announce that Gen Z's 'it' band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform on Saturday, July 30th at this year's festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance. Tickets are available now here.

Lollapalooza remains a powerhouse festival brand across the world by delivering highly anticipated and diverse multi-genre lineups, while continuing to produce extraordinary musical moments over its 30-year history. These two bookings mark a major milestone in the festival's history as Lollapalooza continues to pave the way for groundbreaking genres and artists. It is also monumental for BIGHIT MUSIC, who represents both artists, to capture incredible opportunities such as highly coveted performances at globally recognized events like Lollapalooza.

"I'm happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family," said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell. "These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year's festival."

4-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, along with Destination Experience Hotel Packages are available now. Festival goers looking to attend for 2 or 3 days can take advantage of new 2-Day and 3-Day Ticket Bundles to receive a discount. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visitwww.lollapalooza.com/tickets. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005), as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands and nine stages during four full days of music. Lollapalooza 2021 contributed more than $305 million in local economic impact and the festival has generated nearly $2 billion in total since 2010.

Lollapalooza observed its 30th anniversary in 2021, celebrating its enduring success as a powerhouse global festival brand.

Lollapalooza is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, and C3 Presents.