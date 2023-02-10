iyla Releases New EP 'Appetite for Disaster'

Rising star, iyla returns today with her brand-new EP, Appetite For Disaster, out now via 3T Entertainment/Astra Velum/EMPIRE. The 7-track EP features previously released tracks, 'Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,' '2LATE,' 'F.O.H.,' 'Lost Me" (feat. Benny The Butcher) and the anthemic focus single, 'Impala'featuring Los Angeles-based rapper Symba. All tracks were written by iyla and produced by her longtime collaborator, Kadis.

Speaking about the new EP, iyla reveals, "'Appetite For Disaster' represents my quest for the 'impossible' and my unwillingness to settle. This EP was created during one of the most challenging times in my life and its title evokes what the last two years have felt like for me both professionally and personally. Deep within that hunger for what sometimes feels dangerous I keep going back for more, in hopes of feeling satisfied by my art and my place in the world."

Along with the new EP comes the official music video for 'Impala,' directed by Danny Williams, with styling by Brookelyn Styles and Anastasia Larae.

Speaking about the track and visual, iyla explains, "'Impala''s meaning lies within me finding my way back to the city I'm from (and ultimately back to myself) after being entangled in a toxic relationship. I wanted the video to show my unhealthy attachment to the relationship while showing the journey back to myself and the beauty of where I grew up and the not so 'Clueless' Valley of Los Angeles."

Never one to hold back in her visuals, her exemplary, other-worldly music videos are fast becoming an iyla trademark, each one delving deeper into her avant-garde approach to her art and fueled with important messages and the video for 'Impala' is certainly no different.

The new project follows on the heels of iyla's latest single, 'Lost Me,' featuring American rapper Benny The Butcher, lauded by HipHopDX as "sultry" and a "heartbreak anthem." The accompanying music video, directed by B, was praised by COMPLEX for its "old school noir vibes." Watch the video for 'Lost Me' HERE.

Last year, iyla kicked off the new era, unleashing 'Sad Bitch Bad Bitch,' along with another Patrick "Embryo" Tapu-directed music video, with choreography by Janelle Ginestra (WATCH). "This chapter is about owning and embracing what makes me different and being unafraid to blend genres," iyla explains. "When you're listening to me, I want you to embrace the uniqueness of yourself!"

EP track and second single, '2LATE' trumpets her uniqueness loud and clear. An airy vocal hum gives way to wild yodeling before she leans into a sassy and slick verse. Following another magnetic and massive refrain, the track unexpectedly culminates on ominous distorted guitar and a haunting solo, reflecting the diverse musical palette of her childhood. Watch the official music video for '2LATE' HERE.

In between trombone, the slinky bass line of follow-up single 'F.O.H.' underlines her woozy verses before she adopts a theatrical tone and urges, "Put some respect on my name like I said. Baby, go break a leg." Watch the official music video for ''FOH' HERE.

Since the release of iyla's debut EP, 'War + Raindrops,' (including fan favorites 'Juice' and 'Flowers') and the follow-up, 2020's 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' (featuring standouts 'Strings,' 'Tattoo Tears' and the Method Man-assisted 'CASH RULES') the young Los Angeles-born artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R -has amassed more than 100 million streams across all platforms.

She has achieved Top 40 success at rhythmic radio, been appointed by YouTube Music as one of their Foundry Artists (following in the footsteps of ROSALÍA and Dua Lipa) opened for Demi Lovato and headlined her first ever North American tour with sell out shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Toronto, to name a few. Wth 3 EPs under her belt, iyla has received critical acclaim from the likes of FADER, V Magazine, NYLON, MTV, and Vogue.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here: