illuminati hotties Share New Single 'Truck'

It’s been a moment since we heard from illuminati hotties but those paying attention will know project mastermind Sarah Tuzdin has been hard at work behind the scenes.

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is continuing to make waves in the production world, co-producing the new Boygenius album, producing Eliza McLamb’s debut EP Salt Circle as well as work all over the The Armed’s upcoming album Perfect Saviors and producing the single Ride the Vibe by Dim Wizard featuring Jeff Rosenstock. 

Production work aside, Tudzin is also putting the finishing touches on the highly anticipated follow up to Let Me Do One More which is due imminently. Speaking of new music, a new song is out today in support of Tuzdin’s upcoming tour with Boygenius and performance at Pitchfork Music Festival.

“Truck” is a breath of fresh air. Gentle guitars guide Tudzin’s soft and charismatic vocals reminiscent of some of the indie greats like Sparklehorse or The National. Tudzin reflects “If mortality is a jolting, jagged highway exit, then heaven is a truck as it rumbles through the unknown. “Truck” is a gentle affirmation that the dream can change at no deficit of dignity. For Tim.”

All tour dates for the summer are listed below. Watch this space for more news on the new and exciting next chapter for illuminati hotties. 

Tour Dates

July 23 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

July 29 - Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Aug 1 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Aug 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*

Aug 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square*

Aug 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Aug 11 - Adelaide, AUS @ Lion Arts Factory Yeah #

Aug 12 - Perth, AUS @ Rosemount Hotel #

Aug 18 - Sydney, AUS @ Crow Bar #

Aug 19 - Melbourne, AUS @ Night Cat #

Aug 20 - Belgrave, AUS @ Sooki Lounge #

Sept 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether+

* w/ boygenius

# w/ Alex Lahey

+ w/ Silversun Pickups

Photo credit: Seannie Bryan



