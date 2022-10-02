iHeartMedia's JINGLE BALL Tour Returns with Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and More

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One" - the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and more. The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

"Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "We're particularly excited about who's playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country."

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year's most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 9 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

"This the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

For the eighth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale tickets last. Pre-sale info & tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 7 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase (while supplies last) to attend an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artist Ava Max complimentary food and drinks, and more.

"We are thrilled to be back as the presenting sponsor of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and provide our cardholders the opportunity to experience these incredible events in a truly unique way," said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "We know our customers are passionate about making memories with family and friends at unforgettable events like this one, and we're proud to offer them this exclusive access."

The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes:

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas - Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. CST - iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Los Angeles, Calif. - Friday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. PST - iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The KIA Forum

The star-studded lineup features: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Chicago, Ill. - Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m. CST - iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Detroit, Mich. - Tuesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features: The Kid LAROI, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White.

New York, N.Y. - Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

For the first time ever, New York's iconic "Z100 Jingle Ball" will make its debut on the biggest screen with an exclusive IMAX Live presentation in IMAX theatres nationwide. The partnership marks a significant milestone as IMAX expands further into live and interactive experiences across its theatres. Additional information on locations and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Boston, Mass. - Sunday, December 11, at 6 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Jack Harlow, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Lauv, Tate McRae, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Philadelphia, Pa. - Monday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features: Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, AJR, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Washington, D.C. - Tuesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre and Jax.

Atlanta, Ga. - Thursday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max and Nicky Youre.

Tampa, Fla. - Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

Lineup to be announced at a later date.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. - Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Charlie Puth, Anitta, Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Jax.

iHeartMedia and all its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the ninth consecutive year, ten cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, iHeartRadio's 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

"The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its ninth year," said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. "With iHeart's generous support, we can build more Seacrest Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country, providing creative outlets where kids get to be stars. We are excited to be opening at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, NY as well as Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN in 2023."

Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, The CW, Dunkin', M&M'S®, Mercedes-Benz, Mucinex Fast Max®, Pfizer and BioNTech, with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Ariana Grande Fragrances, with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.



Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers - bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they're passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers - Seacrest Studios - within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.