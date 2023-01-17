Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
hurt season Shares 'afraid to love' Single

This new track was produced and mastered by Bingx, performed by hurt season, and written by Nick Campbell and Chandler Henrickson.

Jan. 17, 2023  

hurt season (fka HRT SZN) has returned with a new era kicked off with recent singles "darkstar," "datreesh," "worship," and "tint," and "feel sum'n."

Now, hurt season shares his newest track and first single of 2023, "afraid to love," alongside an accompanying music video. The track covers the complicated emotions surrounding the end of a relationship.

Speaking on the track, he wrote: "'afraid to love' is a deep, meaningful song about a break up. Written from the perspective of someone who is tired of being strung along by finicky emotions and commitment issues, it's a beautiful goodbye."

At 21 years old, alternative experimental artist hurt season is already familiar with the concept of evolution. Previously known by the moniker HRT SZN, he feels like the new name and project is a more accurate reflection of him - someone who is less afraid of criticism and more willing to be authentic. Where HRT SZN conformed, hurt season is breaking out of the box.

Music has been a safe space for hurt season since childhood, where his family would cruise around Mexico listening to the smooth electric guitar of Santana. Even now, whenever chaos is ensuing around him, he revisits those memories and collects himself by creating new music to process. Since he was 15, hurt season has utilized songwriting as a way to connect - with himself, with fans, with those close to him.

Inspired by the likes of XXtentacion, 7981 Kal, and Pierce the Veil, hurt season's new music follows his experience of finding a healthy outlet through creating. After hitting a personal low, hurt season has sought out a life through music that allows him to try, faily, and grow. hurt season has found his voice and is ready to share it with the world.

Watch the new music video here:



