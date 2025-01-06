hey, nothing Share New Single 'Barn Nursery'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



hey, nothing — the rising Athens-via-Atlanta duo comprised of 19-year-old best friends Tyler Mabry and Harlow Phillips — have attracted an ever-expanding following with richly literary emo-folk that serves as a showcase for their indelible vocal interplay and their forthright, wound-excavating depictions of addiction, toxicity, trauma, and familial struggles.



On their patiently unfolding gut-punch of a new single "Barn Nursery" — out now — hey, nothing incorporate dreamy atmosphere and choral reverie into a meditation on the course of life after loss. Lingering guilt, flashes of anger, the misguided designation of blame — the routine but necessary processes of grief can haunt every aspect of existence after losing someone.

On "Barn Nursery," hey, nothing dutifully work through each step, grasping for some sense of absolution and healing.hey, nothing’s lyrics come directly from their own hardships of growing up (too early, too fast). They fittingly found their name from the landmark coming of age narrative The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky, where a character requested to be called by their name or “nothing at all.” Though hey, nothing’s rise has been swift, the duo’s punk-folk sound stands its ground, ringing to a tune akin with MJ Lenderman, Violent Femmes, Modern Baseball, or The Front Bottoms.



In person, Mabry and Phillips have a quick-witted chemistry comparable to Abbott and Costello — their sharpness comes across almost in every lyric: "You found a therapist online, I’m glad you pay to waste his time, Thank god it’s no longer mine," Phillips sings on their viral hit "The Sink."



2024's Maine EP — written, fittingly, in a small cabin in the middle of Maine — was a major breakthrough moment for the band. They sold out runs of headlining shows, laid down a memorable Audiotree session, and garnered notices from the likes of NPR Music, Alternative Press, Pigeons & Planes, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and even their hometown Atlanta newspaper. Late in 2024, they were announced as part of the lineup for 2025's Kilby Block Party. "Barn Nursery" follows the recent "Sick Dogs," and more new music is sure to follow soon.

Photo credit: Will Wark

