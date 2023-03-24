girlfriends To Support Avril Lavigne on European Arena Tour

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) are excited to announce that they will be supporting Avril Lavigne on her upcoming SOLD OUT European Tour. Beginning April 12th, the duo will visit 10 cities across Europe before heading back to the U.S. for a short East Coast run of headlining dates. See below for a complete list of dates and get ticket info HERE. Earlier this week, the duo announced their East Coast headlining tour set to kick off on May 15th in Chicago at Cobra Lounge. They will visit Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. before wrapping on May 21st in Brooklyn at Baby's All Right. The Brooklyn date is being promoted by the Spotify team as part of their hot new "Spotify Stages Presents" concert series. Spotify's Fan First Ticket Pre-Sales for the Brooklyn show SOLD OUT quickly, so be sure to get your tickets when the general on-sale begins today. The duo recently released their brand new single, "Over My Dead Body," out now via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the catchy track referencing the raw past of a toxic relationship brings a cathartic release with melodic emotional intensity paired with newly found freedom. In addition, girlfriends will also be joining The Used & Pierce The Veil on their "fast selling" Creative Control Tour. They'll be hopping on the tour starting in Asbury Park on June 12th, hitting top markets like New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Irvine and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 2nd. See below for a full list of girlfriend's current on-sale dates. With 93+ million global streams to date and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the prolific pair conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. Inspired by the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them, the group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd. Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets) April 12 - Paris, France - Zenith* April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live* April 15 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall* April 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle* April 18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle Offenbach* April 20 - Munich, Germany - Zenith* April 21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall* April 23 - Padova, Italy - Kioene Arena* April 24 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum* April 26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena* May 15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge^ May 17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^ May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - WOW^ May 20 - Washington, DC - Jammin Java^ May 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right [Spotify Stages]^ May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly ^ May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners^ May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival May 28 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage+ June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17+ June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center+ June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center + June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center+ June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe+ June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center+ June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee+ June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark+ June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE+ June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex+ June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre+ July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre+ July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+ *Supporting Avril Lavigne ^Headlining show +Supporting The Used & Pierce the Veil