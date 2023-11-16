gglum Shares Second Single 'Easy Fun'

Watch the Finnegan Travers directed visual for the single now!

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 4 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'

gglum Shares Second Single 'Easy Fun'

gglum, the moniker of London-born songwriter Ella Smoker, has shared her second single for Secretly Canadian, the industrial, riotous “Easy Fun.”

Of the new single, Smoker says “‘Easy Fun' is every night out I've had since I was a teenager mushed into one. It's meant to be silly and tongue in cheek since most of my songs tend to be quite gloomy in topic. I made this one with Karma Kid over a year ago and we just wanted to experiment with getting me out of my comfort zone and trying something a little different.” Watch the Finnegan Travers directed visual below.

Last month, gglum announced her signing to Secretly Canadian with the instantly catchy “SPLAT!”, which was praised by The FADER, who named it a ‘Song You Need in Your Life' Stereogum, and Paste Magazine who called it “a dashing, noisy fit of emo-inspired garage rock with tints of TRL-obsessed pop hooks.”

The 21-year old Ella Smoker first broke out with 2020's viral pandemic-era hit “Why Don't I Care.” Inspired by the likes of Alex G, Phil Elverum and Adrianne Lenker, gglum's music positions Smoker as an artist who can wield atmospheric disturbance at her fingertips, crafting soundscapes that allow her to reconcile with a tumultuous coming-of-age. With flickers of electronica, dream pop and discordant garage-punk, her acoustic guitar becomes a sturdy ally, the base of a versatile, lo-fi sound that manages to feel simultaneously escapist and immersive. 

Raised on everything from rockabilly and soul to MTV-era emo, she was drawn to music that offered a sense of safety, a feeling of being held within the layers of detailed instrumentation. But when she tried to write herself, she wasn't quite sure how to conjure this sense of comfort, to make music that could adequately deal with the issues bothering her subconscious at night.  

“At the time I was 17, going out all the time, bunking school, feeling really rubbish about myself,” she says. “I think that's what helped with writing a song I liked for the first time — I just started being honest. It was basically just me pouring my misery into a song, and that's why I called myself gglum. At the time, I was just being all angsty teenager.”

Tour Dates: 

Nov 22 - London, UK @ The George Tavern

Jan 19 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Photo Credit: Sam Smoker



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter Abby Litman Releases Her Third Single Track, “Lose Mysel Photo
Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter Abby Litman Releases Her Third Single Track, “Lose Myself” From The Forthcoming EP “Steady”

Abby Litman releases her third single track, 'Lose Myself,' from her forthcoming EP 'Steady.' The song explores the beginnings of a relationship and the feelings of excitement and hesitation that come with it. Abby's music and lyrics capture the essence of love and personal growth. Check out the single and music video for 'Sequoia' as well. Abby's folk sound is influenced by artists like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Don't miss the interview with Abby Litman on The Bluegrass Situation.

2
Kx5 Self-Titled Debut Album Kx5 Nominated For GRAMMY® Award Photo
Kx5 Self-Titled Debut Album 'Kx5' Nominated For GRAMMY® Award

The duo formalized their occasional collaborations and long-running friendship into Kx5. Now Kaskade and deadmau5 as Kx5 celebrate the project with a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for their self-titled, independently released album Kx5 (mau5trap/Arkade/AWAL).

3
Mickey Thomas to Release A Classic Christmas Digital Two-Sided Single Photo
Mickey Thomas to Release 'A Classic Christmas' Digital Two-Sided Single

His voice has powered an array of massive hits, starting with “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band in 1976, followed by “Jane,” “No Way Out,” “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” and “Layin’ It on the Line” with Jefferson Starship, and then three #1 hits—“We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.'

4
GENESIS OWUSU: STRUGGLER Named Album of the Year at ARIAS Photo
GENESIS OWUSU: 'STRUGGLER' Named 'Album of the Year' at ARIAS

Earlier this week, STRUGGLER was named 'Album of the Year' at Australia's ARIA Awards, among other wins and Owusu was names Australian Live Act of the Year by triple j. He also just wrapped up an extensive North American tour before heading to the UK, Europe and then back home to Australia for a headline run before the new year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE