OLIVIA RODRIGO: THE CURE UNRAVELED Exhibit to Open at Grammy Museum

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The Grammy Museum has announced 'Olivia Rodrigo: the cure unraveled' presented by American Express, a two-part exhibition showcasing the handmade sets, props, and artwork created for Olivia Rodrigo's 'the cure' music video, from her recently released album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Opening Sept. 2 and running through Feb. 22, 2027, the exhibit will give fans an intimate look behind the making of the visually distinctive music video, including original props, storyboards, behind-the-scenes photography and interactive photo opportunities. An expanded version of the exhibit, further exploring Olivia's creative world and never-before-seen artifacts, will open in early fall 2026, with additional details to be announced.

The exhibit launches with a special evening program with Olivia on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The event includes a conversation moderated by filmmaker and author Cameron Crowe and live performance, plus attendees will have first access to the exhibit before it opens to the public. American Express, official payments partner of the Grammy Museum, will provide Card Members with access to Amex Presale Tickets from Friday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. PT through Saturday, August 29 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Terms apply.

Olivia says, 'I grew up going to the Grammy Museum and their mission is especially important to me, so it's a full circle moment to be able to work with them on this exhibit. It's the perfect place to feature 'the cure' music video pieces that mean so much to me, as well as some incredibly special items from the past decade that we're later adding that I've never shown before. I can't wait for you all to see them in person!'

Kelsey Goelz, Grammy Museum Curator, added, 'Olivia is a pop music creative force and the Grammy Museum is thrilled to showcase the special magic behind a fan-favorite video. This exhibition offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of a professional music video, while highlighting the importance of DIY and handcrafted artistry. We're also excited to expand the exhibit later this year with extraordinary pieces that help further tell the story of Olivia's incredible career.'

Featuring props from the music video, original storyboards, behind-the-scenes photographs from the shoot, and interactive photo opportunities, Olivia Rodrigo: the cure unraveled invites fans to step directly into the visual world of Olivia.

'the cure' takes place in an entirely handmade hospital, where Olivia seeks an antidote to her feelings by experimenting on felted human hearts inside the 'OR.' Directed by Cat Solen and Jaime Gerin, the video follows Olivia as she explores the complexities of love and, in the process, finds herself unraveling. The finished video is crafted almost entirely by hand, incorporating miniatures, animatronic heart puppets, and stop-motion animation. Production designer Liam Moore transformed nearly every surface and object with cardboard and hand-painted details, creating a tactile, surreal world that brings Olivia's emotional journey to life.

Exhibit Highlights

Olivia Rodrigo's nurse costume, worn during the filming of 'the cure' music video

Handmade props from 'the cure,' including the miniature 'OR' and beating felt heart

Handwritten and hand-stitched artwork used for the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love album art and packaging

Never-before-seen artifacts from Olivia Rodrigo's career, to be announced at a later date as part of the expanded exhibit

About the Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to the collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire, and creative expression that leads change in the industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, 'like' the Grammy Museum on Facebook, and follow @GrammyMuseum on Instagram and TikTok.

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