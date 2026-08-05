DINNER PARTY Short Film From Niall Horan to Debut via Vevo

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Vevo has released an Artist Portrait short film titled DINNER PARTY, named after Niall Horan's fourth solo studio album released via Capitol Records. In the film, Horan discusses songwriting, his aspirations and his career while performing BETTER MAN and END OF AN ERA live in a pub setting.

Shot in a London pub, Niall's Dinner Party Artist Profile sees him reflecting on his career thus far over beers and darts. He explains how his thinking about success has changed over the years, saying, 'I remember when I wrote 'Slow Hands' that I thought every single song I needed to write from there was going to have to be as big, as 'hitty' as 'Slow Hands' is, and then…I just wasn't happy with anything that I did, even though they were all great songs after that.' It was only after his tour in 2024 where he settled down and became 'more of a realist, more grateful' than he ever did.

'This shoot felt just like a natural hangout with close friends in a classic pub setting, which is how I like to spend time when I am home and not touring,' says Niall Horan. 'Performing live has always been my favorite part of making music, and there's nothing better than sharing these songs in a real, personal way. Working with Vevo over the years has given me the chance to create super intimate performances where fans can connect with the music when and where they please. I'm so proud of this new album, and having the opportunity to bring people closer into the world of these songs is incredibly special to me.'

Vevo's Artist Portrait series spotlights the spirit of an artist outside of the studio, with each piece of content providing an immersive, artist-led portrait in locations reflective of their creative vision and personal identity. Shaped by the artists themselves, the series' performances and interviews are held in locations near and dear to their heart, providing a unique look into their creative framework. Niall's Artist Portrait will include multiple performances released throughout the next month, culminating in the release of an exclusive short film.

The short film follows previously released Vevo Artist Profile performances of BETTER MAN and END OF AN ERA, continuing a longstanding collaboration between Horan and Vevo that has also included Vevo Extended Play performances of YOU COULD START A CULT, MELTDOWN and ON A NIGHT LIKE TONIGHT.

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