A VERY LAUFEY DAY to Return for Fourth Year Across 75+ Cities

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Laufey is set to host the fourth annual A VERY LAUFEY DAY on August 23, an international celebration built around the GRAMMY-winning artist's vision of an ideal day. This year's theme, A Celebration of the Arts, will expand the event into music, film, dance, theater, visual art and literature, with programming planned across more than 75 cities in over 25 countries. Locations will include symphony halls, libraries, museums, bookstores and cafes, giving fans opportunities to gather locally around shared cultural experiences inspired by Laufey.

Events in over 75 cities across 25+ countries will feature live performances, including symphony orchestras, ballet, jazz, opera and theater, along with museums, libraries, bookstores, cafes/coffee shops, yogurt/ice cream shops and more, giving fans the chance to connect with each other in their local communities as they share in Laufey's passions. The Laufey Foundation will bring a mission-driven layer, connecting the event's reach to a broader commitment to arts access. Net proceeds from the event's brand collaborations and merch sales will go to the Foundation.

Fans can search for events near them at https://averylaufeyday.com.

Highlights

Candlelight: A Very Laufey Day — a limited edition concert series in 10 cities around the globe – will be presented by Candlelight, the international live music experience presented by Fever. Surrounded by thousands of candles, audiences will hear a repertoire personally curated by Laufey, performed by talented string quartets in some of the city's most spectacular venues. The concert program includes beloved favorites such as 'From The Start,' 'Valentine,' 'Dreamer,' 'Goddess' and more, as well as songs from her latest album A Matter of Time, all reimagined in Candlelight's signature classical format.

A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl, a film that captures Laufey's landmark performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will be screened at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater and at select AMC Theatres locations in the U.S.

Museums around the globe will highlight exhibits that Laufey recommends. At select partner museums, fans can follow along with a A Very Laufey Day curated museum guide, obtain AVLD ticket discounts or grab a themed Laufey drink from the cafe. Select recommended museums include the Guggenheim New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Reykjavík Art Museum in Iceland, Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Chile and Daelim Museum in South Korea.

At participating partner bookstores and cafes, fans can purchase limited-edition A Very Laufey Day and Laufey Book Club merchandise, peruse Laufey Book Club display tables and try Laufey's specialty drinks: Rhapsody in Green (iced matcha latte) and Rhapsody in Blue (iced blueberry matcha latte). Partner ice cream and frozen yogurt shops will be selling select specialty flavors including Laufberry (chocolate swirl with strawberry topping), Cuckoo Cookie Dough, Lovesick Chocolate and Dreamer Matcha.

Last year for A Very Laufey Day, Laufey piloted with her Laufey Book Club an initiative for collaborative library cards with the Laufey Book Club in 5 markets (LA County, Boston, Phoenix, Fulton County/Atlanta and Reykjavík). After a tremendous response with single day sign up records broken in most library markets, the initiative has expanded to 50+ collaborative library cards launching in libraries to encourage fans to engage with all the services their libraries offer. Participating library systems include Broward County (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Harris County (Houston, TX) and Mesa, Arizona. Additionally, Laufey is the American Library Association's Library Card Sign Up Month Spokesperson for this year's September campaign.

The official brand partners for 'A Very Laufey Day' include: MAMAN, Moomin x NY Botanical Garden, AMC Theatres, Candlelight, Etsy, Pinterest and Studs.

Candlelight: A Very Laufey Day

Berlin, Germany — Französischer Dom

Boston, MA — Simons Theatre

Chicago, IL — The Congress Plaza Hotel & Convention Center

London, UK — The Great Hall - Barts North Wing

Melbourne, Australia — The Athenaeum Theatre

New York, NY — New York Society for Ethical Culture

Orlando, FL — Orlando Museum of Art

Paris, France — Maison de l'Océan

Seoul, South Korea — Jeongdong 1928 Art Center

Washington DC — National City Christian Church

About Laufey

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021's Typical of Me, whose striking single 'Street by Street' debuted at #1 on Icelandic radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include two GRAMMY Awards, seven billion combined global streams, a social media audience of over 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, being named one of TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and being made an Icelandic Knight by Iceland's President, an honor called The Order of the Falcon.

She's sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, multiple nights at Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena, and London's Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and RAYE; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones. The deluxe version of her much-lauded 2025 album A Matter of Time has been released, and her first children's book, Mei Mei The Bunny, became a New York Times Bestseller.

Candlelight by Fever has announced string quartet concerts in 10 cities tied to the occasion, and LAUFEY'S A NIGHT AT THE SYMPHONY: HOLLYWOOD BOWL is scheduled to screen at the GRAMMY Museum and select AMC theatres. Net proceeds from related merchandise and brand collaborations will benefit the Laufey Foundation, which supports broader arts access initiatives.

Photo Credit: Nicole Mago



Photo Credit: Nicole Mago

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