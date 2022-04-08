emeraldwave Releases ROCK ME GENTLY Album of Disturbed Covers

Today, emeraldwave adds to its Rock Me Gently series a 14-song collection of smash hits from rock icons Disturbed, beautifully reimagined as solo piano pieces. Disturbed, the two-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum band, has released seven studio albums, five of which have consecutively debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling over 17 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful rock bands today. Rock Me Gently is an audio journey available across all music streaming platforms that offers the perfect soundtrack to relax, unwind, and escape with instrumental renditions from a legendary roster of music, spanning genres and eras.

Rock Me Gently's Disturbed edition showcases the group's ability to craft emotionally evocative songs with imaginative harmonic constructs. These renditions breathe new life into a beloved body of work, allowing them to go from being wind-up songs that power you through the day to wind-down gems that provide peace, calm, and tranquility when you need it most. One standout on this 14-song, era-spanning Disturbed collection is the delicate piano ballad rendition of the band's ubiquitous single, "Down With The Sickness." The song elegantly essentialized with crystalline piano melodies showcases its melancholic longing and redemptive musicality. Other standouts from Disturbed's Rock Me Gently series include quiet fire versions of "Stupify," "The Vengeful One," and "Inside The Fire."

The Rock Me Gently series is the latest project from emeraldwave, which was launched by Green Hill Productions and its parent company, Primary Wave Music, in early 2021. A platform for artists to explore their creative vision in the ambient and "chill" music space, emeraldwave was created with the purpose of nurturing the human spirit through sound. Occupying a peaceful space in a world full of noise, emeraldwave features an immersive and highly-customized experience via its website, YouTube channel, and popular streaming platforms.

Previous emeraldwave releases include Lo-Fi Study Beats, which features chilled hip hop beats for studying, and the Piano Therapy series for meditation, conscious living, relaxing, and sleep. Recently, Rock Me Gently issued collections by Boston, Culture Club, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, and Leo Sayer, to celebrates the 45th anniversary of his platinum-selling album, Endless Flight, which featured the number one hits "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" and "When I Need You."

