elrow Town London Returns to Trent Park on August 22

Roll up, roll up! One of the festival calendar's most anticipated extravaganzas is back for 2020, as elrow Town announces its return to the UK at Trent Park, London on Saturday 22nd August

After the huge success of the elrow Town 2019 celebration, Rowgelia has been on quite the adventure! She has toured the four corners of the world with a circus troop through hot deserts lands, icy tundras, remote psychedelic communes... even lost seas! Inspired by her adventures she is bringing the BEST of the CRAZINESS back to elrow Town for this year's UK edition! ENTER THE CIRCUS for 10 hours of non stop party!

The residents of elrow Town have been growing very excited as parades of colourful caravans full of crazy characters have begun to roll through the streets! There have been sightings of jugglers, tubers, yetis, fortune tellers, freaks, desert dwellers, hippies and bearded mermaids! The atmosphere is electric and anticipation is running high at the sight of the might big tops being erected!

But don't worry the game hasn't changed - it's just got way more loco! All the town favourites are set to return - Row-Oxford Academy, The Absolut Pink Cathedral, The Jail and the Foaming Fire Station will all be there waiting. But that's not all... our town planners have been very busy constructing some new landmarks in the town for revellers to come and explore!

Get ready for:

- One day only!

- Unique UK elrow Town Festival

- 10 hours of colourful chaos

- 3 huge main stages

- 2 brand new elrow themes - never seen before in the UK!

- A psychedelic UPTOWN takeover

- 7 music & theatrical venues

- 200 actors, stilts & puppets

- Roaming theatre performances

- Giant inflatable creatures

- Confetti, streamers and more!

Sign up for tickets here: arep.co/p/elrow-town-2020





