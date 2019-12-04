eleven7four Releases New Single 'After Hours'

New Zealand based hip-hop duo, eleven7four release their new single, "After Hours" out now through Universal Music Group New Zealand. The track has infectious hard-hitting verses, catchy hooks and an intense groove mixed by Anthony Kilhoffer (Kanye West, Rick Ross) and mastered by Chris Athens (Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj). The duo has plans to release an album next year and will visit the US for showcases and performances in major markets.

Listen below!

eleven7four are twins Shingi and Muche. They spent the first six years of their lives amongst the tough political climate in Zimbabwe. The economy was steadily deteriorating, living standards were very poor and unemployment was at an all-time high. Not the ideal place to raise five children, so they made a move to New Zealand.



Once in NZ, the brothers only cared about two things - skateboarding and writing music. Now officially named eleven7four, they hit the music scene full steam and spent many nights out doing what they do best... schmoozing with fans and smashing live appearances!





