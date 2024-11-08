deadmau5 Re-Releases 'Jaded' as 4-Track EP Package

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2007, global electronic music icon deadmau5 released a very limited run of the song “Jaded.” Now, 17 years later, mau5trap is pleased to offer “Jaded” in a four-track EP package for the first time ever on digital and streaming.

mau5trap “Jaded” package features the re-release of the original song, an ambient mix, a special ‘Re_Jaded’ mix and a remix from rising producer Volaris. Following the Layton Giordani remix of “Strobe,” Jauz’ “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” John Summit’s “I Remember,” and Rebuke’s “Not Exactly,” another classic from deadmau5’ illustrious repertoire has received the remix treatment from today’s top producer talents with a new twist.

“‘Jaded’ was one of the first tunes that got me fully into progressive house. It is such an infectious tune, when I got asked to remix it, I was nervous as what can you do to an already huge and iconic record,” shares Volaris. “I’ve made so many versions of this remix as I really wanted to do it justice. Ultimately this isn’t here to compete with the original as nothing ever will but I hope you like my take on this iconic tune.”

About Volaris:

Volaris burst onto the electronic music scene in 2022 with the Armada-backed debut, "Through The Night," immediately earning the nod from industry heavyweight John Summit. The track not only marked Volaris as the inaugural artist on Summit's Off The Grid Records but also set the stage for a relentless pursuit of sonic innovation. Anonymous no more, Volaris' presence became undeniable when John Summit featured the then-ID "Slow Motion" during a live set in Ushuaïa Ibiza. The subsequent deluge of demands for its release underscored the magnetic pull of Volaris' sound. With a growing portfolio that now boasts nine original productions, including standouts like "Tygar," "Take Me Under," "Purple Skies," and "I'm So Weak," Volaris has proven that artistic prowess can eclipse a lifetime's work in a matter of months.

Diving into 2023, Volaris embarked on a commanding tour, gracing revered venues such as Printworks London, Brooklyn Mirage, and Red Rocks. With a robust arsenal of releases spanning labels like Purified, Off The Grid (Experts Only), Filth on Acid, Sola, and mau5trap, Volaris’ trajectory promises no respite. Behind the beats lies a narrative of grit and determination. Nathan Cozzetto, the mastermind behind Volaris, abandoned a secure software job after many years, transitioning into the professional echelons of music. His journey through multiple music projects, culminating in Volaris, reflects a relentless pursuit of breaking norms and imprinting his signature on the electronic music landscape.

The name "Volaris," meaning "you will fly," encapsulates Nathan's mission to break free from constraints. Volaris extends beyond the artist; it's a celebration of life's highs and lows. His label HORIZN, an embodiment of Nathan's philosophy, urges individuals to seize each day with a poignant reminder that every day is a gift. His music, an anthem of liberation and an embrace of life's uncertainties, resonates far beyond sound systems inviting all who listen to defy limits, rise above, and make each day their own.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'deadmouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, with REZZ “Hypnocurrency” and “Infraliminal” (as REZZMAU5), “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man, “XYZ,” “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey and his latest EP, some ep.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. In 2022 he completed the ‘We Are Friends’ North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. deadmau5’ latest accomplishment in the live music space includes sold out performances at legendary Los Angeles venue the Hollywood Bowl and New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage for his career celebration ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5.’

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes

Comments